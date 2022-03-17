ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Rolls Out Its Mega Moon Rocket -- Here's What You Need To Know

By Issam AHMED
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NASA's massive new rocket is poised to make its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer. It will leave the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2100 GMT)...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

WATCH LIVE: NASA prepares for rollout of Artemis moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA is preparing to roll out its Space Launch System rocket this week for a critical test of its engine. The space agency is planning to roll out the rocket for the first time at 6 p.m. Thursday to run integrated testing on it and the Orion capsule at the Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is for NASA’s Artemis I mission, the first SLS uncrewed launch around the moon.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Space.com

Meteor streaks through Jupiter's atmosphere as NASA spacecraft watches

When a rogue meteor careened through the atmosphere of Jupiter last year, it caught the attention of NASA's Juno spacecraft in orbit around the giant planet. The brief and sudden flash in Jupiter's upper atmosphere was spotted by NASA's Juno spacecraft in April 2020. But, while the burst of light didn't last long, it drew scientists' attention as its spectral characteristics didn't line up with what would be expected in Jupiter's aurora, the Juno mission team announced this month.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Propellant#Space Exploration#The Space Launch System#Sls#Apollo#Meganewtons#Nasa Inspector#Congress
PennLive.com

NASA’s Earth early warning system detects a small asteroid

NASA’s early warning system for Earth is doing its job. The system detected a “tiny” asteroid, according to CNN. The asteroid was sized in at 6 1/2 feet (2 meters). According to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, astronomer Krisztián Sarneczky detected the small asteroid two hours before it hit the Earth’s atmosphere right over the Norwegian Sea on Friday, March 11.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
itechpost.com

NASA's Powerful Space Launch System Ready To Roll

Finally! NASA's Space Launch System will be rolling out this week after several drawbacks occurred in the past. The said rollout is expected to take about 11 hours. NASA's Space Launch System Ready To Roll This Week. In a recent report from Tech Crunch, , the National Aeronautics and Space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
39K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy