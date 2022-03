St. Patrick’s Day is back for 2022, after a year of COVID-canceled events and then a year of limited and outdoor festivities. Here’s an alphabetical array of Peninsula, South Bay and East Bay pubs and restaurants — along with San Francisco’s United Irish Cultural Center — serving traditional favorites and some contemporary dishes on the holiday. Know of others we should include? Tell us via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.

