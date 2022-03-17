ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female physicians get paid 50% less but work more, Maryland survey finds

By Patsy Newitt -
 1 day ago

Male physicians in Maryland earn 50 percent more than female physicians despite working fewer hours on average a week, according to a study published in...

Nearly 1 in 10 physicians have considered suicide, survey finds

Nearly 1 in 10 physicians reported having suicidal thoughts in 2021, according to Medscape's ''Physician Burnout Report'' published March 4. Medscape surveyed 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021. Six details:. 1. Twenty-one percent of physicians said they were depressed. 2. Nine percent of physicians...
MENTAL HEALTH
Discussion on sexism in medicine, impacts on female physicians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week’s Medical Center Hour at the University of Virginia School of Medicine is about women in medical professions. Dr. Suzanne Koven will be talking about the history and current state of sexism in medicine and offer ideas about how policy change, male allyship, medical humanities, and maybe social media can help dismantle this situation.
VIRGINIA STATE
4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families. That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults. Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
19-year-olds died after electrocution on the job and NC company is to blame, feds say

Two 19-year-olds were electrocuted on the job, and a North Carolina company could have prevented their deaths, federal officials said. The U.S. Department of Labor cited Pike Electric LLC after it said the employer “failed to train workers to competently recognize electrical hazards and know the required safety procedures to address the existing hazards.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Hospitals are swindling patients through a loophole in a prescription drug program

Despite making great strides in health care innovation and technology, the American health care system has been overburdened by COVID-19. The last thing we need is for the most vulnerable Coloradans to be left hanging out to dry by greedy interests in our health care system. The medical system is so frequently built against those […] The post Hospitals are swindling patients through a loophole in a prescription drug program appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
If You Care About The People In Nursing Homes, Pay Attention To This Biden Proposal

The sometimes wretched state of American nursing home care grabbed the national spotlight in 2020 when COVID-19 swept through facilities across the country, starting with the Seattle nursing home where nearly 40 people died and many more became seriously ill. Now President Joe Biden is proposing to act. And he’s...
HEALTH
'Can anyone blame nurses for turning the tables?'

Expensive reliance on traveling nursing is a symptom of a longer-running, self-inflicted disaster: hospitals' failure to hire and support enough nurses to weather crises, an op-ed contends in The Washington Post. "The undervaluing of nursing has deep roots. From the dawn of modern American hospitals in the 19th century, hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
Wisconsin dentist could get decades in prison for breaking his patients' teeth by drilling holes in them so that he could charge for fixing the damage – and pocket MILLIONS from the procedures

A Wisconsin dentist could face decades in prison after he intentionally broke and drilled holes in patients' teeth so he could charge them for repairs, allowing him to take home millions from procedures. Scott Charmoli, 61, of Grafton, has been convicted of five counts of health care fraud and two...
POLITICS
Biden Urges Private Companies to Help Narrow Gender Pay Gap

President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise. Biden signed an Equal Pay Day executive order that encourages — but does not order — the...
ECONOMY
Nurses are waiting months for licenses as hospital staffing shortages spread

Three hours spent on hold. That's how long Courtney Gramm waited one day, all so that she might get her license from the state of California to work as a nurse. That morning was just a snapshot from a long ordeal. "Panicked, anxious, frustrated, mad even," Gramm describes how she felt as she called over and over. "I just couldn't get any information out of them."
HEALTH SERVICES

