The Football News Show: Are Man City fans worried about Liverpool?

Pete Hillier is looking forward to Sunday’s match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but he is wary. The 58-year-old is conscious that this is the first FA Cup tie between the two clubs since the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. Like many who attended the game in Sheffield 33 years ago, he still feels the aftereffects of that dreadful day that resulted in the death of 97 people. The headteacher has put a lot of effort into dispelling the lingering falsehood that the disaster was caused by Liverpool supporters.But Hillier is an unusual voice in the battle for justice. He is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO