Premier League

The Football News Show: Are Man City fans worried about Liverpool?

BBC
 1 day ago

Manchester City podcaster Natalie Pike tells The Football News Show...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

The Football News Show: Where next for Manchester United?

United We Stand's Andy Mitten and BBC football reporter Alex Howell talk to The Football News Show about what next for Manchester United after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Champions League: A closer look at quarter-finalists including Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize.The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.Here, we take a look at the quarter-finalists ahead of Friday’s draw.LiverpoolSix-times winners Liverpool signalled their intent with a perfect six wins out of six to top Group B and disposed of Serie A champions Inter Milan in the last 16 following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton v Man City: Team news

Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella have been declared fit for Southampton meaning only Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are sidelined through long-term injury. Tella has been out since January with a groin problem, while Livramento was rested for the league loss to Watford. Manchester City are likely to remain without central...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Blackstenius inspires Arsenal win over lowly Coventry in Women's FA Cup

Arsenal moved into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals in comfortable fashion as they beat Coventry United 4-0 at Meadow Park. The Women’s Super League leaders, playing a Coventry side who were on the brink of liquidation before a buyout in January and are bottom of the Championship after a 10-point deduction, dominated possession from the off but were initially unable to find a breakthrough.
SPORTS
BBC

Signing Haaland could be key to keeping Guardiola at City

Signing Erling Braut Haaland could be key to keeping Pep Guardiola at Manchester City beyond his current contract, according to BBC Sport's European football expert Guillem Balague. Guardiola has said that he will leave City when his contract runs out in 2023 - and hopes to manage a national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Barcelona rekindle interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following reports of his discontent at Old Trafford. THE SUN. Erling Haaland would cost Manchester City an eye-watering £306m from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola plays down talk of Man City winning the treble

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged Manchester City are in the chase for the treble – but continues to play down the prospect.The leaders are firmly in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.Winning those three trophies is a feat achieved by only one side previously, by rivals Manchester United in 1999.City boss Guardiola usually refuses to discuss his side’s chances of winning any trophy – let alone emulating United’s accomplishment – but he does now concede it is a possibility, albeit a difficult one.“If United did it once, then it happened and someone else can do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Sparks are going to fly' when City host Liverpool

Neutrals should sit back and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling title race between Manchester City and Liverpool, according to BBC football commentator Conor McNamara. City's gap at the top of the Premier League has been cut to just one point after Jurgen Klopp's side beat Arsenal on Wednesday, with the league's top two sides still to meet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool and the forgotten victims of Hillsborough

Pete Hillier is looking forward to Sunday’s match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool but he is wary. The 58-year-old is conscious that this is the first FA Cup tie between the two clubs since the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. Like many who attended the game in Sheffield 33 years ago, he still feels the aftereffects of that dreadful day that resulted in the death of 97 people. The headteacher has put a lot of effort into dispelling the lingering falsehood that the disaster was caused by Liverpool supporters.But Hillier is an unusual voice in the battle for justice. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United: Man held over alleged racist abuse at Old Trafford

A man was arrested after a report of racist abuse during Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid, police have said. The 31-year-old man was arrested in the crowd at Old Trafford during Tuesday's Champions League game. Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of an image shared online that appeared...
UEFA
The Independent

Jesse Marsch convinced Leeds can retain Premier League status

Head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced Leeds “can control their own destiny” and retain their Premier League status after fighting back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wolves.Luke Ayling crashed home a stoppage-time winner in one of the top flight’s games of the season to lift Leeds seven points clear of the relegation zone.Wolves had threatened to sweep Leeds aside after a dominant first-half display in which goals from Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao gave them a 2-0 lead.But striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for a second yellow card after his 53rd-minute challenge on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

