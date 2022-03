Netflix’s foray into reality series has provided some of the most watchable drama of the last few years; Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Twentysomethings: Austin have all been massive hits, sucking us in with easy to love (and loathe) cast members and often scenic locations. Byron Baes, now streaming on the platform, is likely to be your new reality addiction. The docu-soap follows a group of Australian influencers and creatives, and it doesn’t take long for the theatrics to start brewing. BYRON BAES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Sarah holds up a clapperboard to the camera. The Gist: Welcome to Byron...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO