Today, treatment methods are available for cancer that complement each other. Radiation therapy is frequently used, and can be combined with surgery and chemotherapy, for example. Although treatment with ionizing radiation has been used in medicine for more than 100 years, even modern oncology is sometimes not satisfied with its effectiveness. The reason: Malignant tumors are not always sensitive enough to radiation. "If the sensitivity of the tumor cells could be increased, radiotherapy could be carried out more effectively and more gently," says Empa researcher Lukas Gerken.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO