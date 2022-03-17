ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Researchers put a spotlight on aggressive cancer cells

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Metastases in cancer are often caused by a few abnormal cells. These behave more aggressively than the other cancer cells in a tumour. Miao-Ping Chien and Daan Brinks are working together, from two different universities, on a method to detect these cells. Their research has now been published in...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Pioneering technique could unlock targeted treatments for cancer

Researchers have described application of a pioneering chemical technique which could unlock ground-breaking new treatments for cancer and other diseases. Leicester researchers have described application of a pioneering chemical technique which could unlock ground-breaking new treatments for cancer and other diseases. Members of the Leicester Institute of Structural and Chemical...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Stem Cells#Research Institutes#Tu Delft
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Immune cells alter genetic decoding in cancer

Cancer cells make proteins in which the amino acid phenylalanine is swapped for tryptophan when immune cells trigger a tryptophan shortage. This finding reveals unexpected dynamics of genetic decoding. Pavel V. Baranov 0 &. Pavel V. Baranov is in the School of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, University College Cork, Cork...
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer incidence in healthy Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) has been used for over 20 years to obtain peripheral blood stem cells from healthy donors for allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concerns have been raised about a potentially increased cancer incidence in donors after donation, especially regarding haematological malignancies. In a prospective Swedish national cohort study, we studied the cancer incidence after donation in 1082 Swedish peripheral blood stem cell donors, donating between 1998 and 2014. The primary objective was to evaluate if the cancer incidence increased for donors treated with G-CSF. With a median follow-up time of 9.8 years, the incidence of haematological malignancies was 0.85 cases per 1000 person-years, and did not significantly differ from the incidence in age-, sex- and residence-matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.70, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.79"“3.64, p value 0.17), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. The total cancer incidence for peripheral blood stem cell donors was 6.0 cases per 1000 person-years, equal to the incidence in matched population controls (hazard ratio 1.03, 95% CI 0.78"“1.36, p value 0.85), bone marrow donors or non-donating siblings. In this study of healthy peripheral blood stem cell donors, the cancer incidence was not increased after treatment with G-CSF.
CANCER
Science Daily

Migrating through small spaces makes cancer cells more aggressive

Squeezing through tight spaces makes cancer cells more aggressive and helps them evade cell death, shows a study published today in eLife. The findings reveal how mechanical stress makes cancer cells more likely to spread, or metastasise. While metastasis is the cause of most cancer deaths, there are currently no available cures. However, the new results may help scientists develop novel approaches to treat or prevent metastasis.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Regulation of cancer stem cell activity by thyroid hormone receptor Î²

Increasing numbers of cancer stem cell markers have been recently identified. It is not known, however, whether a member of the nuclear receptor superfamily, thyroid hormone receptor Î² (TRÎ²), can function to regulate cancer stem cell (CSC) activity. Using anaplastic thyroid cancer cells (ATC) as a model, we highlight the role of TRÎ² in CSC activity. ATC is one of the most aggressive solid cancers in humans and is resistant to currently available therapeutics. Recent studies provide evidence that CSC activity underlies aggressiveness and therapeutic resistance of ATC. Here we show that TRÎ² inhibits CSC activity by suppressing tumor-sphere formation of human ATC cells and their tumor-initiating capacity. TRÎ² suppresses the expression of CSC regulators, including ALDH, KLF2, SOX2, b-catenin, and ABCG2, in ATC cell-induced xenograft tumors. Single-cell transcriptomic analysis shows that TRÎ² reduces CSC population in ATC-induced xenograft tumors. Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database demonstrates that the inhibition of CSC capacity by TRÎ² contributes to favorable clinical outcomes in human cancer. Our studies show that TRÎ² is a newly identified transcription regulator that acts to suppress CSC activity and that TRÎ² could be considered as a molecular target for therapeutic intervention of ATC.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Fluorescent Label Reveals DNA Disruption in Cancer Cells

Researchers have developed a new fluorescent label that gives a clearer picture of how DNA architecture is disrupted in cancer cells. The findings could improve cancer diagnoses for patients and classification of future cancer risk. Published today in Science Advances, the study found that the DNA-binding dye performed well in processed clinical tissue samples and generated high-quality images via superresolution fluorescence microscopy.
CANCER
Science Daily

Programming the immune system to supercharge cancer cell therapies

The first FDA-approved gene therapies are living drugs: immune cells taken from cancer patients engineered to target tumor cells. However, for many patients, these advanced therapies do not result in a long-lasting remission. Now, scientists at the New York Genome Center and New York University have developed a genetic screening platform to identify genes that can enhance immune cells to make them more persistent and increase their ability to eradicate tumor cells.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Could Cancer Cells’ Iron Addiction Be Their Achilles Heel?

A new study from researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has found that cells carrying oncogenic KRAS mutations harbor elevated levels of a specific kind of iron. This iron could be used to activate drugs that target cancer cells, avoiding harm to normal, healthy cells. Cancer therapies...
CANCER
Science Daily

Alzheimer’s: Protective immune cells active decades before symptom onset

In individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease, the immune cells of the brain -- the "microglia" -- start exerting a protective effect up to two decades before the first symptoms appear. A team from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München draws this conclusion based on a study of more than 200 volunteers, which they report in the journal The Lancet Neurology. In light of their study data, the scientists consider modulating the activity of microglia to be a promising therapeutic approach. To this end, they aim to develop drugs that target a cellular receptor called TREM2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

How gene expression changes in the brain in Alzheimer's disease

An international group of researchers analyzed the genes that are expressed in neurons and astrocytes based on data from 800 individuals and compared what happens in Alzheimer's patients and in people without diagnosed dementia. The study highlights the need to analyze molecular markers, such as genetic sequences or brain proteins, to obtain more accurate assays, diagnoses and therapies. The results also show changes in astrocytes in an attempt to adapt to the toxic environment derived from the disease, worsening its progression.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Long-suspected turbocharger for memory found in brain cells of mice

Scientists have long known that learning requires the flow of calcium into and out of brain cells. But researchers at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute have now discovered that floods of calcium originating from within neurons can also boost learning. The finding emerged from studies of how mice remember new places they explore.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

A new study shows that using cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety and depression failed to improve these symptoms while doubling the risk of developing the addictive symptoms of cannabis use disorder. People seeking cannabis to treat symptoms of anxiety and depression were at greatest risk of CUD. Contrary to evidence-based medicine, people with medical marijuana cards choose their own products and dosing, suggesting the need for better controls over dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of these patients.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Science Daily

Type 1 diabetes can be predicted with epigenetic changes

Children who develop type 1 diabetes show epigenetic changes in the cells of their immune system before the antibodies of the disease are detected in their blood. The findings of two new studies offer new opportunities to identify the children with the genetic risk for developing diabetes very early on.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A gene could prevent Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. A team has investigated the destruction of these dopaminergic neurons using the fruit fly as study model. The scientists identified a key protein in flies, and also in mice, which plays a protective role against this disease and could be a new therapeutic target.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

