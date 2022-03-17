Researchers put a spotlight on aggressive cancer cells

Increasing numbers of cancer stem cell markers have been recently identified. It is not known, however, whether a member of the nuclear receptor superfamily, thyroid hormone receptor Î² (TRÎ²), can function to regulate cancer stem cell (CSC) activity. Using anaplastic thyroid cancer cells (ATC) as a model, we highlight the role of TRÎ² in CSC activity. ATC is one of the most aggressive solid cancers in humans and is resistant to currently available therapeutics. Recent studies provide evidence that CSC activity underlies aggressiveness and therapeutic resistance of ATC. Here we show that TRÎ² inhibits CSC activity by suppressing tumor-sphere formation of human ATC cells and their tumor-initiating capacity. TRÎ² suppresses the expression of CSC regulators, including ALDH, KLF2, SOX2, b-catenin, and ABCG2, in ATC cell-induced xenograft tumors. Single-cell transcriptomic analysis shows that TRÎ² reduces CSC population in ATC-induced xenograft tumors. Analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database demonstrates that the inhibition of CSC capacity by TRÎ² contributes to favorable clinical outcomes in human cancer. Our studies show that TRÎ² is a newly identified transcription regulator that acts to suppress CSC activity and that TRÎ² could be considered as a molecular target for therapeutic intervention of ATC.

