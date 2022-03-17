ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

NASCAR and Hendrick to partner on 24 Hours of Le Mans entry

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have partnered on an effort to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year with a modified version of its new Next Gen car.

The collaborative effort announced Thursday at Sebring International Raceway seeks the “Garage 56” entry, which was created in 2012 as a special single-entry class reserved for innovative cars. The Garage 56 entry allows for the testing of new technologies, creativity and innovation without claiming a spot on the traditional starting grid.

NASCAR still needs an invitation from l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the organizer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but it seemed a formality based on the magnitude of Thursday’s announcement. Pierre Fillon, president of ACO, participated in the event alongside Jim France, chairman of both NASCAR and IMSA.

“Garage 56 is a special opportunity at Le Mans since this race has been a leader in technological process for the auto industry over its nearly century long existence,” said Fillon. “When the ACO receives an application for a Garage 56 program, we begin by talking with designers, team partners, and suppliers in order to set performance parameters such that the program can be successful for everyone involved.

“We will continue to work with NASCAR and all their partners as they work toward their proposed 2023 Garage 56 project.”

NASCAR last participated at Le Mans, the most prestigious sports car race in the world, in 1976 when series founder Bill France cut a deal to bring two cars to the endurance race in the newly-created Grand International class. Hershel McGriff both owned and drove the Dodge Charger that entered the race, while Junie Donlavey sent a Ford Torino driven by Richard Brooks and Dick Hutcherson.

The 2023 entry will be a modified version of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car. NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, IMSA, and Goodyear all worked on the project, with technical elements of the car and the team’s driver lineup expected at a later date. The Next Gen debuted this season as NASCAR’s newest Cup car.

“From the early days of NASCAR, it was important to my father that we played a visible role in international motorsports, and there is no bigger stage than the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Jim France.

“In partnering with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear, we have the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR history. We look forward to showcasing the technology in the Next Gen car and putting forward a competitive entry in the historic race.”

France in 2020 was part of an announcement between IMSA and the ACO on new technical regulations for the top prototype category that makes IMSA’s top class eligible to compete at Le Mans in 2023.

Hendrick Motorsports, meanwhile, last year started a team that races the four endurance races on the IMSA schedule. Chad Knaus, winner of seven Cup championships and now Hendrick’s vice president of competition, will be the Garage 56 program manager.

“Participating in one of the truly iconic events in auto racing and representing NASCAR and Chevrolet on the world stage is a privilege,” said Rick Hendrick. “Jim deserves tremendous credit for having the vision for the project, and we thank him for trusting our organization with the responsibility.

“Even though Garage 56 is a ‘class of one,’ we are competitors and have every intention of putting a bold product on the racetrack for the fans at Le Mans. It’s a humbling opportunity – one that will present an exciting challenge over the next 15 months – but our team is ready.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jimmie Johnson wants to set new personal bests in IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway

Though denied a lap during a scrubbed IndyCar test last week at Texas Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson still soaked in some old glory in a very familiar victory lane. Renamed in 2020 as “the Jimmie Johnson Winners Circle” for his record seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at the 1.5-mile oval, Johnson gazed at a wall of plaques honoring a quarter-century of victors at the track north of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Fr8 208 on Saturday afternoon will mark the third start of Deegan's sophomore season and 26th of her career. Deegan is hoping to turn her luck around this weekend after sustaining damage in each of the first two races this season. The previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the Temecula, California native's day end early, retiring after 44 laps.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Sports
NBC Sports

A look through NASCAR’s 200 Cup Series winners

With his first career win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Chase Briscoe became the 200th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. That gives us a chance to highlight the milestone winners throughout the division’s history, dating back 73 years to 1949. Plus, see where some of the sport’s legends land in NASCAR history:
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

The 10 Best NASCAR Drivers of the 2000s Crushed the Competition

The early 2000s in NASCAR was defined by the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. In 2000 alone, three drivers (Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr., and Tony Roper) tragically lost their lives on the track. Then, just a year later, came the ultimate tragedy, when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Knaus
Person
Jim France
Person
Rick Hendrick
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Atlanta schedule, entry list and how to watch

All three national divisions of NASCAR head to Georgia for the first race weekend on the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in what is sure to be a show. Chase Briscoe became the 200th different winner in NASCAR Cup Series history with his Phoenix triumph over Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. Will we see our third different first-time winner of the 2022 season this weekend?
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 team loses penalty appeal

The No. 38 team of Front Row Motorsports saw its penalty upheld Wednesday by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. The team’s No. 38 car, driven by Todd Gilliland, lost a wheel in competition at Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27, which is a violation of section 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR rule book.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

NASCAR Team Boss Richard Childress, Austin Dillon Taking Bull to New Level

For years and years, there has been a lot of figurative bull—both in and around auto racing. Now there will be some literal bull with a racing connection. Richard Childress, a dominant force in NASCAR for decades and a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will begin pursuit of another form of championship this summer as operator of a team in the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24 Hours Of Le Mans#Ap#Aco#Imsa
racer.com

NASCAR, Le Mans scratching a 50-year itch

The impression the 24 Hours of Le Mans made on those in NASCAR who experienced it nearly 50 years ago is one of the reasons a stock car is headed back to France in 2023. Jim France, Chairman and CEO of NASCAR and IMSA, remembers asking Dick Brooks about the June 1976 event. Brooks was one of two drivers who competed in it, which was the last time a NASCAR stock car has been to Le Mans. But France, Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet, and Goodyear are hoping to change that with the intention of running the ’23 race with a modified Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sebring 12H: Van der Zande puts Ganassi Cadillac top in FP1

The #01 Cadillac DPi-V.R lapped the 3.741-mile course in 1min46.756sec on its 25th of 27 laps to eclipse its nearest rival by three-quarters of a second. That second place was held by Tom Blomqvist in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05, which was barely three-hundredths faster than the second Ganassi Cadillac pedaled by Earl Bamber.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

IndyCar at Texas Motor Speedway: facts, schedule, entry list

Event date: Saturday, March 19 – Sunday, March 20. Race distance: 248 laps (372 miles) Firestone tire allotment: 11 sets primary tires to be used across two practice sessions, qualifying and the race. Push-to-pass parameters: Not applicable. IndyCar schedule (local/Central Time) and broadcast details. Saturday, March 19. 9.45-9.55am –...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Sage Karam ready to tackle NASCAR in his next chapter

Sage Karam has spent time behind the wheel of just about any style of race car you can think of. From IndyCar and rallycross to dirt micro sprints and sports cars, Karam has driven it all. The 27-year-old is turning his attention to NASCAR. After making four Xfinity Series starts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

809K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy