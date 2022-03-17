Dallas Police Investigating Swiss Avenue/N. Hall Street Fatal Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and several questions unanswered.

On Mar. 17 at about 6:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Swiss Avenue and North Hall Street. When they arrived, police found a male victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to Baylor Hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the victim did not have an ID on him, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is working to identify him through fingerprint analysis. Investigators are also trying to find any possible suspects, motives, and what circumstances surround and led up to the murder.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance and is encouraging anyone with information to please contact Detective Christopher Walton, #8479, at 214-671-3632 or via email . Please reference case number 046654-2022.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests and indictments for felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.