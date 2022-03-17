ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday: Sunny, afternoon clouds. High: 75

WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny weather to start with clouds arriving...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect a lot more sunshine today and temperatures will be even warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds begin to increase tonight with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight and say in the mid to upper 40s through midday tomorrow. The cold front arrives around lunch time tomorrow with scattered showers likely. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 30s by late afternoon with a slight chance for some sleet and snow mixed in with the rain, especially in northern counties. Skies clear out overnight and by Saturday morning, temperatures drop into the 20s. We’ll see more sunshine this weekend with gradually warming temperatures.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KSLA

Sunny and warm Thursday; cold front cools us down Friday

(KSLA) - Happy Thursday everyone today will probably be one of the most enjoyable days of the week. Sunny skies from start to finish and warmer temperatures this afternoon. Enjoy it while it lasts because a change comes Friday as another cold front moves into the ArkLaTex. Today as you...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI

Monday: Sunny, Very Nice! High: 63

Warmer weather will take over this week, with temperatures above 60 degrees most days. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 60's with plenty of sunshine! Tonight will be cloudy with the possibility of sprinkles. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the mid 60's.
ENVIRONMENT
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Friday: sunny with a high near 35

Friday in Loveland will be sunny, with a high temperature around 35, according to the National Weather Service. With light and variable wind of 5 to 8 mph in the morning, wind chill values could be as low as 4 degrees below zero.The overnight low will be near 16. Saturday...
LOVELAND, CO
WTHI

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cool. High: 44

Today will be partly sunny and cool for most of the day with highs in the mid 40's. Cloud cover will arrive late this afternoon and continue through the end of the night. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower 30's. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 50's.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Clouds increasing, rain moving in later this afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to 40s. Clouds increasing during the day will give way to a few showers late this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers and storms with morning lows in the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Sunny and seasonable Thursday, snow accumulations likely Friday night

Sunshine is back in North Alabama, even if just for a day or two. Temperatures are in the low 40s this morning and will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Big changes arrive on Friday, mainly past sunset. In fact, most of the daytime hours Friday will be dry and mild. Clouds will be on the increase, but high temperatures still approach 70 Friday afternoon. Spotty rain showers develop around sunset with more widespread rain expected through the evening.
ALABAMA STATE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Sunny skies with a high of 56 today in Longmont

Longmont should see clear skies with highs in the 50s to start the week, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 27. Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66...
LONGMONT, CO
WTHI

Friday: Scattered rain, cooler. High: 63

Saturday: Showers early, temperatures drop. High: 49. Expect scattered rain to continue today with temperatures in the lower 60's. Showers and storms will pass through tonight, leading to rain tomorrow as well. The weekend will begin cooler, but then temperatures will drop as the day goes on. Rain will leave Saturday night before spring-like weather takes over Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Sunny St. Patrick's Day, clouds and showers through the weekend

Clearing skies and warming temperatures are expected for your St. Patrick’s Day. Today's high temperatures will reach into the 40s and low 50s. Clouds will increase this evening with a few hit or miss showers Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66°

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 72°. Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. EDT, and today's forecast is definitely spring-like! Plenty of sunshine is expected with highs climbing into the middle 60s. There will be a gentle breeze from the southwest and it'll become a little more gusty this afternoon. The sky stays mostly clear tonight and it won't be as cold. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

NWS looking for volunteer weather observers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has issued a call for volunteer weather observers. The agency is looking for people to join the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS). CoCoRaHS is a community-based network of volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to measure and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy