ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Slater had a hilariously simple contract negotiation with Bill Belichick

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzEp9_0eiAT2WN00

New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater had two choices this offseason. He was going to return to his team of 14 years — or retire. So when coach Bill Belichick extended an offer to play a 15th year, Slater didn’t have much to think about. He jumped at the opportunity.

“Thankfully, I didn’t lose any more hair — because I didn’t have any more to lose — during the negotiations,” Slater said on Thursday during a meeting with the media over videoconference.

Slater signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with New England. The captain will again be at the center of the locker room — and strengthening a special teams unit which even Slater admitted struggled in 2021. The contract negotiations, however, were not a struggle at all.

“Without getting into too much detail, they weren’t very difficult,” Slater said. “We’re not negotiating an $80 million contract here. It was nice to have a conversation with Bill about where he saw me, where he saw me moving forward, where I saw myself and what that would look like. I appreciate coach taking the time to sit down with me and discuss that. And I have always appreciated coach just for the opportunity he’s given me to be a part of this football team and that’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

Slater joined the team as a fifth-round draft choice out of UCLA, and he couldn’t have landed in a better fit than under Belichick, who has helped the special teams ace make 10 Pro Bowls and win three Super Bowls.

“For him to want me back, it really means a lot to me. For me to have the chance to play 15 years in this place, I mean I never one that I’d have the opportunity to do that. I was just trying to squeeze on a practice squad when I got here. So it’s been a surreal ride,” he said.

With the Patriots tight on salary cap space, Slater’s deal drew scrutiny within local media. He is, after all, a special teams player who doesn’t contribute on the field on offense or defense — units that seemed to need plenty of help after a playoff drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Some think Slater is back for another year to serve as an emotional leader.

“I don’t think Bill keeps guys around just to say rah-rah-sis-cum-bah when the time comes. I think he wants me to do the things that I’ve always done over the course of my career both on the field and off the field,” Slater said. “Hopefully, I hold up my end of the bargain.”

Comments / 3

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Negotiation#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick's comments on Ted Karras hint Bengals got free-agency steal

As part of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ move to revamp their offensive line, they brought in a player that can play both guard and center in Ted Karras. Karras is seen as one of the more underrated offensive linemen in the league, having played in both New England and Miami. Many across the league are fans of his game, including one of the greatest coaches of all time.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots show interest in multiple players at these positions

The New England Patriots have some work to do on the NFL free agency and trade markets. While the Patriots added some depth at cornerback Wednesday in Terrance Mitchell, they've yet to bring in an impact player on either side of the ball. That's cause for some concern, as New England has needs at several positions and is watching its competitors scoop up up the league's premier free agents (see: Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills).
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy