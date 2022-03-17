ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit

edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional oversight committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-business-new-mexico-elections-663ed2aa49ca29f2b26532932293a444">a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place in New Mexico and was authorized by a Republican-led county commission. The House Oversight Committee issued a letter to the head...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
House, NM
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
William Barr
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy