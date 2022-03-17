ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes

edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. The efforts to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-capitol-siege-coronavirus-pandemic-elections-79599e3eef68732134c94375a26897f7">the millions...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit

A congressional oversight committee said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a partisan audit of the 2020 election results that is taking place in New Mexico and was authorized by a Republican-led county commission.The House Oversight Committee issued a letter to the head of EchoMail, one of the contractors involved in Arizona's partisan ballot review, requesting the private company produce documents and information regarding its forensic audit in Otero County, New Mexico, by the end of the month.“The right to vote is protected by the Constitution and is the cornerstone of our democratic system of government,” Democratic Reps....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Travis Hutson
Person
Lori Berman
Person
Donald Trump
York Dispatch Online

More Russians seeking asylum in United States

SAN DIEGO — Maksim Derzhko calls it one of the most terrifying experiences of his life. A longtime opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he flew from Vladivostok to the Mexican border city of Tijuana with his 14-year-daughter and was in a car with seven other Russians. All that separated them from claiming asylum in the United States was a U.S. officer standing in traffic as vehicles inched toward inspection booths.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Local Election#State Of Florida#Gop#Ap#Republicans#Democrats
WAVY News 10

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking an investigation into a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its aging mail trucks with mostly gasoline-powered vehicles. The plan largely ignores White House calls to replenish the mail-service fleet with electric vehicles and has drawn sharp criticism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
WRDW-TV

Ga. Capitol news: GOP lawmakers seek further changes to election rules

ATLANTA - Georgia House Republicans pushed through a bill late Tuesday to make further changes to Georgia’s voting rules. Democrats say the Republicans are still catering to Donald Trump’s “big lie” that Georgia’s 2020 election was stolen. Republicans say the new rules would improve confidence...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
The Atlantic

Stop Waiting for Trump to Get Convicted

Attorney General Merrick Garland is not going to save democracy. Nor is the attorney general of New York, Letitia James; the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg; nor the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis. As the apparent collapse of the New York district attorney’s investigation makes clear, criminal cases are hard to make. Donald Trump, despite his many seemingly criminal acts, is unlikely to ever spend a day in jail.
POTUS
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin GOP-ordered election probe extended through April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly speaker has signed a new contract with Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election. The new contract extends his review through the end of April. The extension comes after the original contract expired on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Gableman, Vos Sign New Contract on Election Probe

The special counsel in a Republican-ordered investigation of the 2020 election signed a new contract with the Speaker of the state Assembly Tuesday, the same day a judge ordered him to turn over roughly 700 pages of documents connected to the case. The amended contract between former Supreme Court Justice...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy