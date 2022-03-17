Some GOP states seek new police units for election probes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republicans responding to the myth of widespread voter fraud are turning to a new tactic to appease voters who believe the claims: election police. The efforts to establish law enforcement units dedicated to investigating election crimes come as Republican lawmakers and governors move to satisfy https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-capitol-siege-coronavirus-pandemic-elections-79599e3eef68732134c94375a26897f7">the millions...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0