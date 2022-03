The pilot flying footballer Emiliano Sala is likely to have been quickly overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide just minutes before his plane crashed into the English Channel, killing the pair, an inquest heard.David Ibbotson, 59, was hired to take the 28-year-old striker home to France after he signed for Premier League club Cardiff City in a £15 million transfer from Ligue One side Nantes.He flew the Argentine from Wales to Nantes on January 19 2019, with the return flight scheduled for two days later.Contact was lost with the Piper Malibu plane shortly after 8pm on January 21, with...

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO