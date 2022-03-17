Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 17

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After waking up to a layer of snow this morning, bright sunshine Monday afternoon helped to clear roads and lead to lots of melting across the metro. Temperatures remained on the cool side for March, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and light winds this evening, temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the middle 20s by 10pm. Winds will swing around to the southwest by morning, keeping temperatures from crashing too much, but we will likely still wake up to readings in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

