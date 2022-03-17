ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 17

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're lucky so far on this St. Patrick's Day Thursday with lighter winds and nice blue skies. There...

WOWT

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More melting Tuesday, snow chances return Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After waking up to a layer of snow this morning, bright sunshine Monday afternoon helped to clear roads and lead to lots of melting across the metro. Temperatures remained on the cool side for March, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. With clear skies and light winds this evening, temperatures will cool quickly, dropping back into the middle 20s by 10pm. Winds will swing around to the southwest by morning, keeping temperatures from crashing too much, but we will likely still wake up to readings in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, March 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday will be quiet with a mostly sunny sky and warm. We could see a squall line enter the western viewing area between late morning to mid afternoon Friday ahead of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the highest threat of severe weather in our western counties for Friday. Damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

