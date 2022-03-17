ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Duncan Phenix, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq4rK_0eiAPtv700

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

Elk Point man faces federal charge of production of child pornography

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Video Shows Violent Rollover Crash at Fort Lauderdale Intersection

Surveillance video captured a violent rollover crash at a Fort Lauderdale intersection that left one driver dead and two other people hospitalized. The footage shows the Tuesday crash that happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue. In the video, a white Ford...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Dashcam#Traffic Accident#Klas#Elk Point#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Iowa man out of hospital after losing wife, home in tornado

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Tom Lloyd has finally been released from the hospital after suffering injuries from the tornado in Winterset. “My uncle is a survivor. Plain and simple,” said Stefanie Craig, Tom Lloyd’s niece. Lloyd lost his wife, Cecilia, of 29 years along with his two dogs. His home completely ripped apart from […]
DES MOINES, IA
K-Fox 95.5

Head-On Collision at Busy Lufkin Intersection Captured on Dashcam

About two years ago, I decided to put a dashcam in the KICKS 105 pick-up truck. I did this for some primary reasons. If someone driving the station truck was in some sort of accident, we would hopefully have a video account of exactly what happened. I've seen too many instances when a person at fault in a wreck is less than truthful at recounting the 'facts' to the police officer and to insurance agents.
LUFKIN, TX
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy