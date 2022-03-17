State Police Out In Numbers for St. Pats

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police say they have additional troopers on the roads, not just for today (Saint Patrick's Day) but will through the weekend as well. The concern is potentially fatal accidents related to drunk driving.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the holiday has become one of the more dangerous on the roads. In 2020, national statistics showed that nearly a third of the fatal accidents around Saint Patrick's Day were related to drunk driving.

Geller asks people to use designated drivers if they are drinking, even just a little bit. This is also likely to be a fairly busy holiday as it is the first in more than two years people can truly celebrate because of Covid.