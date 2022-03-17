State Parks Pass Fee Being Included In Every Colorado Vehicle Registration

Even though all of the insanity in our world in the last couple of years, Colorado is a pretty happy state. o. Three Colorado Cities In The Top 100 Happiest In America. If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands. OK, maybe not that happy, but living in Colorado gives us all a pretty good chance to find something to smile about. That's why three Colorado cities made it on WalletHub's "2022's Happiest Cities In America" list. Some, or maybe most people would think that money is the key to happiness, but the WalletHub study showed that even those who make around $75,000 a year wouldn't gain much more satisfaction making more money. The United States of America is one of the richest countries in the world but ranks 14th as far as the World Happiness Report goes. Where you live is one of the key things to happiness. So here's where Colorado is happiest.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO