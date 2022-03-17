ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State Parks Pass Fee Being Included In Every Colorado Vehicle Registration

By Zane Mathews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you live in Colorado, it's soon going to cost you more to register your vehicle, but the good news is you'll get a state parks pass out of it. $29 Fee Being Added to Colorado Vehicle Registrations. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved a $29 fee...

Comments / 4

Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Hidden Spa Caves In Colorado Look Amazing

There are a lot of great ways to relax and unwind for a few days in our great state of Colorado. Add these Spa and Vapor Caves to your list of hidden gems list. Life can be stressful, right? We've learned that more over the last couple of years than ever before. Colorado has so many amazing things to do and see and also many really amazing ways to just relax and kick back. We could all likely use a little more rest and relaxation and this is one really cool place to do it in Colorado that not too many people know about.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

CPW Shares Important Reminder of Why Coloradans Shouldn’t Litter

Nothing's worse than being outside at one of Colorado's beautiful parks or natural spaces and coming across other people's trash that they didn't throw away. Not only is it trashy to litter in a place like this that so many other people go to for enjoyment, but it's horrible for the environment and climate too. If humans want places like Rocky Mountain National Park to be around for years to come, more efforts need to be made to properly dispose of all trash and waste.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

Even though all of the insanity in our world in the last couple of years, Colorado is a pretty happy state. o. Three Colorado Cities In The Top 100 Happiest In America. If you're happy and you know it, clap your hands. OK, maybe not that happy, but living in Colorado gives us all a pretty good chance to find something to smile about. That's why three Colorado cities made it on WalletHub's "2022's Happiest Cities In America" list. Some, or maybe most people would think that money is the key to happiness, but the WalletHub study showed that even those who make around $75,000 a year wouldn't gain much more satisfaction making more money. The United States of America is one of the richest countries in the world but ranks 14th as far as the World Happiness Report goes. Where you live is one of the key things to happiness. So here's where Colorado is happiest.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Here Are the Colorado National Parks That Don’t Require Reservations

Our state is home to four beautiful Colorado national parks: Great Sand Dunes, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Mesa Verde, and Rocky Mountain. Earlier this year, Rocky Mountain National Park announced that the park is implementing a new reservation system. While visitors currently do not need a reservation to enter the national park, they will have to choose between two timed-entry reservations beginning May 27, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why Do Colorado In-N-Outs Have Crossed Palm Trees?

If you've been to an In-N-Out Burger, even in Colorado, you've probably seen their signature crossed palm trees. Why do they do that?. When it was announced that California-based In-N-Out Burger was coming to Colorado, most were just excited about the deliciously fresh, never-frozen burgers, fresh sliced veggies, and those freshly cut french fries. Sorry for making you hungry, my bad. One thing I don't think anybody thought about was the signature In-N-Out crossed palm trees. Colorado temps can be pretty brutal in the winter, so the only way most of us see palm trees is by heading to In-N-Out's home state, California, or another warmer climate state. In-N-Out Burger was determined to make it work for their Colorado stores though.
COLORADO STATE
#State Of Colorado#Vehicle Registration#Wildlife Commission#Coloradans
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Bungalow Hideout Offers an Amazing Weekend in Colorado’s Canyon of the Ancients

If you love getting out into the amazing Colorado scenery, I'm recommending you to bookmark the Bungalow Hideout in the Canyon of the Ancients right now. Take the drive to Cortez, Colorado, and stay in this incredibly unique Airbnb rental that gives you access to private areas in and around the Canyon of the Ancients. This means during your stay that you will have access to trails and portions of the Canyon that others almost never get to see. Sign me up!
CORTEZ, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Enjoy Colorado’s Amazing Night Sky at the Unaweep Yurt at Thimble Rock

Looking for an easy escape for a weekend in Western Colorado? How about a weekend on the trails near Gateway? What about flying over the canyons in a helicopter?. The view of the stars at night from this unique Canyon offers an experience you can't find anywhere else. The Stargazing available in these canyons is only 30 minutes outside of Grand Junction. Check out the photo gallery below for a closer look at this Unaweep Yurt from Airbnb.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Why You Need to Back Up and Give Colorado Moose Space

Living here in Colorado there are so many perks, like getting to see amazing wildlife. However, wildlife is still wild, so remember to respect that. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a recent appearance of a moose at moose on the Boardwalk in downtown Grand Lake prompted a reminder to the public about wildlife safety.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado is Home to an Underground Hidden Speakeasy Bar

Most people have their "secret" spots that their friends might not know about, but this hidden Colorado speakeasy takes "secret" to a whole new level. You've probably seen a secret entrance to a bar, restaurant, or some sort of building in a movie or TV show, but have you ever seen or been to one in real life? I feel like the closest I've ever been to this was getting snuck through the back basement door at Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Square in Fort Collins. That was back in its Zydeco's day so who knows if that's even an option anymore. Also, Social in Fort Collins kind of has that secret feel to it too since its entrance un downstairs. There is however a legit hidden bar in Colorado that not many people have ever heard of.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

All of the Colorado Springs Colorado Breweries

One thing Colorado is known for is the vast amount of the state's local breweries. Because it is one of the biggest cities in Colorado, Colorado Springs is full of great breweries. Plan your next brewery-hopping trip in Colorado Springs by visiting all of these great breweries:. Colorado Springs Breweries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
