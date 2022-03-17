Kings Prospect Profiles: Akil Thomas

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, with just a few days left before the NHL Trade Deadline, what is the priority of the Toronto Maple Leafs? Teams are making deals and acquiring defensemen, but what is Kyle Dubas going to do? Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have shown they are going for it, is there one more move in the arsenal? The Panthers might be frontrunners for Claude Giroux now and what will the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders do? Are they going to make any moves ahead of the deadline?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO