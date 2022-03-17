Governor Hochul Announces More Than 20 Million COVID-19 Tests to Be Deployed Across State Through Spring to Bolster Ongoing Preparedness Efforts
Tests To Be Distributed to Nursing Homes, Adult Care Facilities, Schools, NYCHA Residences, Senior Centers, Food Banks, and Elected Officials for Local Communities. More Than 54 Million Tests Already Distributed Throughout the State in Recent Months, More than 90 Million Procured To Date. State Will Establish Precautionary Stockpile of...www.governor.ny.gov
Comments / 0