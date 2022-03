As part of an effort to inform residents about potential flood risks in the area, Williamson County officials will host two public meetings in Georgetown and Round Rock. A March 18 news release from Williamson County states officials are conducting a study based on previous flooding events as well as findings of a 2019 federal study called Atlas 14, which was conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is the first of its kind since 1961. Using updated rainfall intensity data, the NOAA has redefined critical storm events.

