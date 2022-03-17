HOROSCOPE 03/18/2022

It might just be a little bit muddy for you at the end of February into the first week of March. You may be an Earth sign but you could be a little touchy during the next few weeks. Nothing too upsetting, maybe just a slow start into the month but just like the Bull you will pick up momentum as we start to head toward Aries. But just be ready to drop established plans and go with the flow if it will help you get to where you want to go faster. You might want to even set up some travel plans to just see where the current takes you.

