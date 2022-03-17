Georgia football offers talented freshman QB

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered freshman high school quarterback Davi Belfort. UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken offered the scholarship to Belfort, who is unranked due to his age.

Belfort plays high school football for Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound quarterback has offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M and many more.

Belfort previously played high school football for Cardinal Newman High School. He had 28 touchdowns as a freshman and has a powerful arm. Belfort has good, but not elite mobility and speed. He must add to his frame before playing college football.

In his highlights, the unranked quarterback prospect shows accurate ball placement and steady footwork.

Cardinal Newman quarterback Davi Belfort looks for an open receiver against King's Academy on August 27, 2021.

The class of 2025 quarterback announced his scholarship offer from Georgia and Todd Monken via his Twitter account: