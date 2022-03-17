ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Pickens identifies Georgia's next go-to wide receiver

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
George Pickens was Georgia’s go-to receiver for the better part of the last three years.

But now that Pickens is headed to the NFL, it’s time for Georgia to find its next George Pickens. According to Pickens, that player is already on the roster and has one year under his belt.

“AD (Adonai Mitchell),” Pickens said after his pro day on Wednesday, according to Dawgs247.

“It’s like, some stuff you can’t coach. That’s really part of it. He’s got the skills, he’s got the mindset, the routes, the speed. I mean, he’s got it all. So he probably is the next upcoming, and I’m glad that he got to see me before I left so he can kind of understand.”

A former three-star out Antioch, Tennessee, Mitchell had an outstanding freshman season for the Bulldogs.

It started when he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in last year’s spring game. He closed it with maybe the biggest play of the season, a 40-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the national championship to give UGA a 19-18 lead over Alabama.

Mitchell ended the season with 29 receptions for 426 yards four touchdowns.

