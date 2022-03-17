ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway stock surpasses $500K, and keeps going

 1 day ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put the company's shares up there. Buying...

Motley Fool

87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

The Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since becoming CEO. Despite managing a $340 billion investment portfolio, $296 billion is devoted to only three sectors. Few investors have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett....
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Ultimate Recommendation Can Help Make You a Millionaire

Buffett has long shared his investing insights and advice with people. He's recommended index funds for most people for many years, too. Index funds offer not only low fees but also solid performance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Considers His Home His Third Best Investment

Will Buffett's reasons convince you to invest in a home of your own?. Warren Buffett has made billions by investing. He considers his home one of his best investments. The reasons he believes his home is such a good investment may surprise you. Warren Buffett is one of the best...
Motley Fool

This Is Warren Buffett's Greatest Acquisition Ever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Legendary superinvestor Warren Buffett first got involved with...
Motley Fool

147 Billion Reasons Why Warren Buffett Loves the Insurance Industry

Insurance companies are cash-generating machines with pricing power -- a vital trait, especially during periods of higher inflation. Much of Berkshire Hathaway's long-term success can be credited to its various insurance businesses. Insurance stocks can be a great source of income and stability for your portfolio. You’re reading a free...
Panhandle Post

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

(AP)-Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices. DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that's designed for drivers. The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles.
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett Guzzles Up Occidental's Stock

Warren Buffett has been absolutely hoovering up stock in Occidental Petroleum (OXY, $56.15). In a flurry of recent purchases, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $325.34) bought 91 million OXY shares, or 9.8% of the integrated oil and gas company's shares outstanding. The addition to the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio coincides with the...
Reuters

Occidental rises after Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 bln stake

March 7 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed a more than $5 billion stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp, as oil prices soared to their highest level in about a decade. Occidental rose 4.1% to $58.48 in Monday morning trading, after Berkshire disclosed its stake in a Friday...
Motley Fool

This Candy Company Is One of Berkshire Hathaway's Sweetest Acquisitions

Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), famously bought See's Candies several decades ago. Buffett has called the maker of boxed chocolates his "dream business." In this episode of "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 28, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, John Bromels, and Travis Hoium discuss why See's has been one of Berkshire's sweetest acquisitions over the years.
Motley Fool

This Energy Acquisition Can Pave Berkshire Hathaway's Future

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A...
Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

