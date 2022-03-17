ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

By Lia Sestric
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals . In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they cost only a dollar or so.

Also See: Best and Worst Things To Buy Generic
More Advice: 30 Things You Should Never Buy Without a Coupon

But maybe you will want to think twice before buying some items. Dollar stores have been under scrutiny since the mid-2010s, with studies questioning the quality of items sold. Environmental groups have been looking into potential health hazards, and their studies have shown that while some house-label products have improved quality over the past handful of years, others still contain "chemicals of concern," according to a 2021 report from Campaign for Healthier Solutions.

The fact is, some dollar store deals can be a terrible buy if you don't know what you're getting into. You may be compromising on quality or safety, and even $1 might not be the best deal for what you get. Read on to see which dollar store items you're better off without.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beEB4_0eiA6YeG00

1. Dollar Store Electronics

At a dollar store, it's best to skip the electronics aisle, according to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch.

"Most electronics that plug in are junk and don't last long, especially HDMI cords and power strips," she said. "When dealing with electronics, it's best to purchase from a legit electronic retailer or an online store like Amazon.com for cheaper prices."

Extension cords and USB cables from dollar stores previously were flagged for high chlorine levels in a dollar store safety report released by nonprofit organization the Ecology Center and Campaign for Healthier Solutions. That indicated the cords were made of polyvinyl chloride plastic, or PVC. And the research suggested this is a cancer-causing chemical.

2. Dollar Store Hand Sanitizer

Some dollar store hand sanitizers have been found to contain methanol (alternatively called wood alcohol), which can have dangerous side effects, including cancer, the Food and Drug Administration said. Substantial exposure to methanol can cause conditions that include headaches, blurred vision, seizures and even permanent blindness, comas and death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn0Ap_0eiA6YeG00

3. Dollar Store Plastic Cooking Utensils

The dollar store is a go-to destination when planning a summer block party or a barbecue. But pause before you immediately head to the aisle with the plastic cooking utensils.

Plastic cooking utensils from a dollar store -- such as plastic slotted spoons, spatulas and the like -- might contain bromine, a component in brominated flame retardants, also known as BFRs, which have been linked to cancer, obesity and diabetes, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Consider saving your dollars and buying higher-quality stainless steel cooking utensils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmIEZ_0eiA6YeG00

4. Dollar Store Toys

It might be tempting to buy a couple of dollar toys to keep your kids happy. Although a doll or action figure only costs a buck at a dollar store, the toys' short lifespan might have you recalling the adage, "you get what you pay for."

Many dollar store toys are made in China and are rarely tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Woroch said. "Especially for children under 3, pieces can easily break and get swallowed. A trip to the ER isn't worth a couple of saved bucks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7YHb_0eiA6YeG00

5. Dollar Store Tools

A $1 hammer might sound like a great deal, but it probably won't be something you'll have in your toolbox for long.

The website of home-repair guru Bob Vila recommends against tools from the dollar store because of the possibility of poor manufacturing and the chance they could break, causing injury. Instead, the website recommends buying a higher-quality kit that offers a warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idHQq_0eiA6YeG00

6. Dollar Store Knives

When you're prepping in the kitchen, you'll want a knife that can get the job done. However, a knife from the dollar store might not live up to its duty, Woroch said.

"Some items in the kitchen section, like food storage containers, are a good buy. However, when it comes to knives, it's a big no-no, since these won't be sharp -- and dull knives can be very dangerous," she said. Any way you slice it, a knife from the dollar store might not be a wise investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYnmn_0eiA6YeG00

7. Dollar Store Batteries

Batteries are one of those things we need but hate to buy because they can be expensive. But you're better off forking over the dough for batteries from another retailer than at a dollar store, as they are usually duds, according to Woroch.

"Cheap batteries may leak and damage your gadgets," she said. "Save by purchasing these from the warehouse store for the best deal or use a coupon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpIig_0eiA6YeG00

8. Dollar Store Back-to-School Supplies

Parents rejoice when it's time for kids to return to school. What they might not be so thrilled about are those laundry lists of school supply requirements.

Although a dollar store might sound like a logical choice, you could beat the $1 price if you wait for back-to-school sales at big-box stores or shop the specials at office supply stores like Staples and Office Max. You'll likely get a better bulk value, as well as quality, for comparable items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBHyI_0eiA6YeG00

9. Dollar Store Pet Food or Treats

When it comes to your four-legged family members, you might want to avoid buying pet food from a dollar store. "Many folks have found that giving cheap food or chewables to the dog means having a violently ill pet," Woroch said.

For dollar store pet food, pay special attention to expiration dates and the ingredients list, as you would for any food product. Often, sticking to name-brand pet food is your best bet, especially if there are dietary restrictions for your dog or cat. Additionally, you might discover you'll get more bang for your buck at big-box stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTj5c_0eiA6YeG00

10. Dollar Store Makeup, Toiletries and Medicines

Sometimes it's better to be safe than sorry. Although there might be nothing wrong with some products in these categories, you might want to err on the side of caution.

"I would avoid these products," said shopping expert Trae Bodge. "You will probably not recognize the brands, and if you do, they may have been sitting on the shelf for a long time."

Even makeup can become less effective if it's past its expiration date.

In November 2019, the FDA sent a warning letter to a dollar store chain that outlined "multiple violations of current food manufacturing practices" at the places where house brands of drugs and certain cosmetics items were made.

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
Taste Of Home

12 Dollar Tree Organization Hacks That Just Make Sense

The organization pros on Pinterest inspired us to come up with ideas of our own. Here are the best Dollar Tree hacks to help spruce up your living space!. We’ve all seen the super satisfying home organization TikToks. It’s impossible not to, right? Well, if you’re looking to tidy up your pantry, Dollar Tree is the spot to be. Peruse a selection of colorful bins and boxes to stash your bulk Amazon snacks and pantry staples. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to snag a few chalkboard labels.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Stores#Junk Food#Consumer Goods#Hdmi
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
China
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
115K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy