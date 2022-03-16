ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Music Review: Outcalls’ Compilation Album Showcases Wonders of the Human Voice

By Lydia Woolever
baltimoremagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll hail Outcalls, the reigning queens of the Baltimore City music scene. Since their 2017 No Kings EP became a bona fide local hit, Britt Olsen-Ecker and Melissa Wimbish have cemented themselves as frontwomen of the city’s sonic oeuvre. Both classically trained opera singers,...

www.baltimoremagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
loudersound.com

Roxy Music: Roxy Music - Album Of The Week Club review

If its opening number, Re-Make/Re-Model, was, as Melody Maker journalist Richard Williams observed, Roxy Music’s musical manifesto, it was proclaiming that rock’n’roll as we knew it was undergoing a strange and irrevocable transformation. It's a song that would be a closer on any other album, but its...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Messa – Close

Italian doom metal outfit Messa have cultivated a loyal following over the last six years. Their mix of dark-ambient drones with vintage occult doom and mesmerising vocals conjure images of sepia-tinged acid trips. Now on their third album Close, they’ve become even more eclectic. Segments of jazz-laden oud, piano and saxophone come together to create tempestuous melodies, complemented by vocalist Sara Bianchin’s velvety sounding voice. Recorded and mixed by Maurizio ‘Icio’ Baggio, credit must be given for the crispness of the production quality, as this allows for the music to impact as exactly as it was intended.
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ghost, ‘Impera': Album Review

If Ghost's prescient last album, 2018's Prequelle, is any indication, we're in for a hell of a ride the next couple of years. The Swedish pop-rockers' fourth record was all about a killer plague, two years before COVID-19 put the entire world on hold. Album No. 5, Impera, is all about empires rising and falling, and if their crystal ball is correct, there's more global reckoning on the way.
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Elton John, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Finish Line’ Video Showcases Triumph of Human Spirit

Elton John has dropped the new video for “Finish Line,” his recent collaborative track with Stevie Wonder. The Andrew Watt-produced single appears on John’s all-star LP The Lockdown Sessions, which arrived last year. The Zach Sekuler-directed visual highlights life’s big moments through a montage of stirring video...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Wired

Humans Evolved to Play Music

I first held a violin in my late forties. Placing it under my chin, I let go an impious expletive, astonished by the instrument’s connection to mammalian evolution. In my ignorance, I had not realized that violinists not only tuck instruments against their necks, but they also gently press them against their lower jawbones. Twenty‑five years of teaching biology primed me, or perhaps produced a strange bias in me, to experience holding the instrument as a zoological wonder. Under the jaw, only skin covers the bone. The fleshiness of our cheeks and the chewing muscle of the jaw start higher, leaving the bottom edge open. Sound flows through air, of course, but waves also stream from the violin’s body, through the chin rest, directly to the jawbone and thence into our skull and inner ears.
MUSIC
Journal-News

Fitton Center concert to showcase the music of Miles Davis

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will celebrate one of the greatest musicians and jazz albums of all time — “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue” with an upcoming Jazz & Cabaret series concert. “Jazz is one of the great cultural icons of the United States, and...
HAMILTON, OH
Kerrang

Album review: Hot Water Music – Feel The Void

Nine albums and almost 30 years into a career that’s resulted in them unintentionally reshaping post-hardcore in their image, Hot Water Music enter their third phase with nothing left to prove but plenty more to say. 'No story is ended, only revolving,' hollers Chuck Ragan on Killing Time, as...
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

Sifu – Sloclap Showcases Chinese Voice Talent With New Update

Sloclap, the developer behind the critically acclaimed martial arts action game, Sifu, has recently updated the game to version 1.07, which includes several bug fixes such as fixes to camera collision, infinite loop exploits, and more. But the biggest addition to this new version is the inclusion of Mandarin Chinese voice-overs to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Review#City Music#Music Industry#Compilation Album#Reigning Queens
musictimes.com

Def Jam Recordings Champs Women With Star-Studded Compilation Album [DETAILS]

Def Jam Recordings honors women in its latest creation, "The Women of Def Jam," a compilation album of various female artists in the history of the world's premier hip-hop record label. The 24 track album arrived recently on all streaming platforms via Def Jam Recordings. It would also be released...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
HIP HOP
Popculture

Bill Murray Ruffles Feathers With His Thoughts About the Pandemic

Bill Murray put some fans on edge this weekend with his latest comments about the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor spoke about the global catastrophe in an interview with The Independent published on Saturday. His remarks on how people have reacted to the pandemic made some readers feel like he was taking an anti-mask or even anti-vaccination position, although on further inspection that doesn't seem to be the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy