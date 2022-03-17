Redline Athletics to open McKinney location

A Popshelf location is coming to north Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, which will be located at 2253 Porter Creek Drive in Fort Worth, is a concept by Dollar General that first debuted in Tennessee in 2020, according to a press release by the company. Its first two Texas stores will open in McKinney and San Antonio in the spring.

