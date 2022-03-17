ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redline Athletics to open McKinney location

By Matt Payne
 1 day ago
Redline Athletics McKinney plans to open by early fall at 1600 Corporate Drive, Ste. 107, according to the company's social media. The athletic training brand...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bigdash relocates Richardson location to Greenville Avenue

Bigdash is relocating its Richardson location to 888 S Greenville Ave. The current store, which is located at 717 Lingco Drive, Ste. 210, will remain open until moving to the new location within the next couple of months. No specific date for the new location’s grand opening has been set. Bigdash offers Mediterranean ice cream and pastries, such as kinafa. 972-979-4098 www.bigdash.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Zalat opening Richardson location this spring

Zalat Pizza is coming this spring to Richardson at CityLine Market. The pizza franchise will open at 1551 E. Renner Road Ste. 810 near Piada Italian food. No specific date for its grand opening has been confirmed. This pizza kitchen offers a wide range of specialty pies with unique ingredients, such as elote, Reuben and pho. www.zalatpizza.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Markarsee Market reopens as Barrel 99 Bar and Grill in Flower Mound

Markarsee Market reopened March 18 and is now named Barrel 99 Bar and Grill. The bar and grill is located at 1900 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 116, Flower Mound. The restaurant offers food, drinks and live music. The store is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. The new website for Barrel 99 is still under construction, but information can be found at www.barrel99.com. 972-449-5000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Boot Barn opens storefront off US 75 in McKinney

Boot Barn opened in February 3190 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 300, at Craig Crossing in McKinney. The store chain started in 1978 and now has hundreds of locations across the country. The store sells Western shoes and boots as well as tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories for men, women and children. Customers can find inventory items in store and online. 469-793-6030. www.bootbarn.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Popshelf retail store coming to north Fort Worth; Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya to offer authentic Japanese ramen in Plano and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 18. Note: The following stories were published March 16-17. Dallas-Fort Worth. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that first debuted in Tennessee in 2020, according to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to north Fort Worth

A Popshelf location is coming to north Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, which will be located at 2253 Porter Creek Drive in Fort Worth, is a concept by Dollar General that first debuted in Tennessee in 2020, according to a press release by the company. Its first two Texas stores will open in McKinney and San Antonio in the spring.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Houston

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Texas Tito’s to build nearly $4M facility in New Braunfels; Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop coming to McKinney and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 17. Note: The following stories were published March 15-16. Central Texas. Texas Tito’s, a New Braunfels-based company that sells a variety of individually packaged pickles, is slated to build...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Easter celebrations, a car show and more events to attend in McKinney in March, April

Looking for something fun to do in McKinney? Check out one of these events!. Play Street Museum will have a weeklong celebration of National Puppy Day with playtime and education for children. Kids will learn facts about dogs while enjoying themed activities. 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. $13 per child. 3851 S. Stonebridge Drive, McKinney. 469-362-8624. https://bit.ly/PSMMcKinney.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio to open in Plano

Sugaring NYC Organic Waxing and Lash Studio is expected to open at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 606, Plano. The beauty salon provides a hair removal service that uses an organic sugar paste. It also offers a keratin lash lift and brow lamination treatment, according to its website. According to a sign on its future storefront, the studio will be located in the Lakeside Market development, next to Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen. An opening date has not yet been announced. www.dallassugaring.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger to open new location on Dallas Parkway in south Plano; Howard Wang’s China Grill to close at The Star in Frisco and more top DFW news

Read the latest business news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. California-based hamburger restaurant Fatburger is coming soon to the Willow Bend Crossing shopping center in Plano. Construction on the H-E-B store being built in Plano is still on track for a fall opening this year and has not seen any...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$960,000 new construction for NRH Medical Offices in Flower Mound, plus more upcoming projects in Lewisville and Highland Village

Find the latest information on the upcoming businesses and attractions in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Type of work: new construction. Timeline:...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

UT Dallas, six other campuses expanding tuition assistance program, adding eligibility for transfer students

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved the creation of a $300 million endowment to reduce the cost of higher education for undergraduate students. Announced March 16, the Promise Plus program will expand tuition assistance programs at seven UT institutions, including The University of Texas at Dallas, which is located in Richardson.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

$500,000 new construction for Osaka Sushi Hibachi and Bar on Eldorado Parkway, plus more upcoming projects in Frisco

Find the latest news on upcoming businesses, attractions and developments in Frisco. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Osaka Sushi Hibachi and Bar: 15962 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 400, Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
