Restaurants

Chim Thai Cuisine

By John Ringor
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago

We eat at Chim Thai Cuisine for the same reason we prefer to work from home instead of traveling to the office: convenience. So if you happen to...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Lazeez Asian Cuisine

This dinner-only restaurant in West Kendall is the only Pakistani restaurant we've found in Miami so far (there are more in Broward). They make excellent meat-heavy dishes of Mughal descent, like nihari, which consists of beef shanks cooked overnight in a velvety gravy. They also make amazing kebabs with nuanced combinations of spices, like the seekh kebab and croqueta-like shami kebab. We highly recommend ordering the chicken haleem here. It’s a traditional breakfast dish made with cracked wheat and a variety of lentils along with shredded chicken that all just melt into each other. Make sure to finish with a bowl of rich, and not-too-sweet kheer, which tastes like rice pudding if it went to finishing school. Right now, Lazeez is only doing takeout, and we suggest calling ahead to place your order.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Superdawg

Superdawg is the iconic 1950’s style drive-in on the edge of the Chicago city limits in what is technically Norwood Park. What makes Superdawg so iconic? A few things. For one, the giant plastic hot dogs on top of the building. They will catch your eye, although we aren’t sure if you’ll react by saying “that’s a really cute plastic hot dog couple,” or by thinking they’ll give you nightmares for days. But when you know the two giant plastic dogs are meant to represent the couple who opened Superdawg in 1948, it’s all pretty endearing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Scannicchio's

This neighborhood BYOB serves dishes like veal parmigiana, chicken marsala, and some other filling family-style choices like a NY strip topped with seared scallops. On nights where you’d rather sit back and eat than make a decision about what to order, they have a prix-fixe menu that always has good options. For $37, you get five courses of plates like bruschetta, a few pastas like a penne alla vodka, and even a couple of desserts that can come in handy when stopping by for a birthday or anniversary.
The Infatuation

Asador

When you’re drunk at a bar downtown, all tacos are good tacos. And for that reason, we had to make a follow-up visit to Asador after we woke up the next morning reminiscing on dreams of griddled tacos. There are three locations downtown—Buford’s, Las Perlas, and on Rainey—so the tacos here clearly cater to a post-bar clientele. But we can confirm after an evening of nothing but Topo Chicos that they live up to our memories. They’re far better than they need to be, and for that we’re extremely grateful.
#Thai Food#Food Craving#Albany Park#Food Drink
The Infatuation

FrenchinSouth Philly

Known for their eclairs, croissants, and tarts, this neighborhood patisserie has plenty of brunch options like some of the best french toast in the city that’s topped with berry coulis and fresh berries. Enjoy it all on their picnic table-filled sidewalk patio, and for some post-brunch sweetness, don’t forget to grab a giant macaron on the way out.
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
thecountrycook.net

Ground Beef Enchiladas

These simple Ground Beef Enchiladas only have a few ingredients and make the perfect dinnertime meal everyone will love!. I've always been a huge fan of enchiladas. One of my first recipes I shared on The Country Cook were for Creamy White Chicken Enchiladas and they continue to be a fan favorite to this day! After you try this recipe, I think these Ground Beef Enchiladas will go on your regular meal rotation because they are easy and perfect for busy weeknights. Our whole family loves these and requests them often! I promise that you can't go wrong with this Ground Beef Enchilada recipe and it will be a hit with your friends and/or family!
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KING-5

This cookbook serves up a taste of Lebanese culture and cuisine

One of the best ways to get to know a new culture is through their food. Hisham Assaad is the author of the cookbook "Bayrut" which gives us a tasty glimpse into Lebanese cuisine. Keep up with the latest from Hisham on Instagram. Chickpeas & Garlic Yoghurt with Fried Bread...
The Infatuation

Emporium Thai

For all the incredible Thai restaurants you’ll find in this city, there’s a bit of a desert surrounding Westwood/West LA when it comes to great curries and Thai noodle dishes. It’s also why knowing about Emporium is so useful. This family-run spot on Westwood Blvd. is easily our favorite Thai spot in the area (heck, even Cardi B endorses it) with a fun, lively dining room perfect for big groups and an expansive menu that assures even your pickiest roommate will find something to eat. That said, our favorite dish here is the bright, slightly sweet southern curry seafood (a family recipe for over three generations) with a side of crispy Phuket wings. The wings come with the same southern curry sauce, so we recommend switching it out with tamarind to give a nice tangy balance to the spiciness of the seafood.
WESTWOOD, NJ
The Infatuation

ItalianinSouth Philly

This BYOB right off Passyunk Ave has a handful of pastas, some family-style mains like chicken milanese and lamb shank plopped on a mound of pesto risotto, and a dining room that (on a sunny day) gets a ton of natural light coming through their massive windows. When you’re there, make sure you have one or two pastas on the table. With shareable options like their fettuccine tossed with jumbo gulf shrimp and a buttery cream sauce, it’s a great place to spend your birthday with a few glasses of wine.
The Infatuation

Luv2Eat Thai Bistro

There isn’t a specific moment when a movie becomes a classic. No one walked out of Ferris Bueller in 1986 realizing they had just watched the seminal movie of the decade. Zoolander was an objective box office failure until it came out on DVD and forever changed how we think about “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and gas stations. Becoming a classic takes time - especially when you’re a neighborhood Thai restaurant.
The Infatuation

BritishinEast Passyunk

We don’t know if Stargazy will succeed in turning Philly into a Scotch egg and fish and chips type of town. But they have conquered our dreams with a sausage roll that has a perfectly buttery and flaky crust. The East Passyunk British spot serves meat pies, desserts like sticky toffee, and an eel and mash that comes topped with a parsley liquor that we think is the best British import next to Adele. It’s a low-key place to grab some comfort food while reading a book at one of the few tables inside, or you can get it all to go and have a picnic at Dickinson Square Park.
The Infatuation

Vaquero Taquero

Vaquero Taquero by campus makes some of our favorite breakfast tacos in Austin—their al pastor tacos off the trompo are excellent, too—and they’ve since opened a second location downtown on Sabine St, right off Dirty 6th and a mere block away from the dive bar Casino El Camino. They’re open late to feed the bar crowds, and unlike their campus location, there’s a full bar so you can get margaritas.
AUSTIN, TX
WJLA

Coastal vibes and Caribbean-inspired cuisine at Bammy's

7NewsDC — The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer, and restaurants everywhere are launching new spring menus. Brian van de Graaff headed to Bammy's in SE Washington, where you can take in the coastal vibes and dine on Caribbean-inspired cuisine.
The Infatuation

PizzainSouth Philly

Pizza Plus has the same crispy Detroit-style pies as their sister restaurant Circles + Squares, now you just don’t have to venture past North Broad to get them. Here, the deep dish pizzas are round and they load doughy and spongy slices with buffalo chicken, homemade pesto, or plenty of melty cheese for $25 and under. It’s a great spot to call for takeout and get your order in under 20 minutes, whether you’re grabbing some chicken parm with tangy tomato sauce or a meatball sub.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

The Shores

The Shores is a vendor inside The Citadel. And if you’re a fan of Florida seafood (especially fried Florida seafood) then you should make a trip here soon. Everything is great—the Dungeness crab dip, grouper sandwich, mac and cheese—but the sandwiches are what you should focus on. Our favorite is a close tie between the buttery lobster roll and the fried oyster sandwich. The oysters are perfectly crispy, and served with crunchy iceberg lettuce, a tomato slice, and some sort of creamy mayo situation. It also comes with beautiful house potato chips.
The Infatuation

KoreaninUnion Square

It’s tough to spend time around Union Square and not notice Barn Joo. It’s located on Union Square West, a few steps from the entrance to the subway. From the outside, you’ll notice the lines waiting for a table or bar seat during Happy Hour (4pm-7pm every day), and if you get closer, you’ll hear the loud music from the DJ or live band inside. The clubby space offers Korean BBQ at tables on the second floor, but we recommend sticking to some share plates and bottles of soju at the bar or booths on the ground floor. We especially like the bibimbap, which comes with nicely charred rice at the bottom, plenty of spicy gochujang, and a big portion of meat.
The Guardian

From lamb cutlets to fritters: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes with tea

Lamb chops with the grassy notes of green tea, camomile lends its distinctive aroma to honeyed Greek cheese, and redbush flavours a tangy glaze for fritters. I enjoy a cup of tea in the morning – and in the afternoon and evening, too. Luckily for me, the UK is a tea-drinking nation and my habit is matched by many here. I’m sure we can agree that there’s not much a good cuppa won’t fix, or at least soothe. Then there’s tea as an ingredient – when added to marinades, butters, glazes and beyond, it has a wondrous capacity to bring herbal, grassy, sweet or earthy notes. So, my fellow tea-drinkers, here are just a few ways to consume (even more) tea.
