The Covid pandemic is not over, an expert warned, amid a rise in hospital admissions and infections in older age groups.Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, sounded the alarm following the emergence of a more transmissible Omicron sub-variant.While new data indicates cases have fallen substantially since the peak of the Omicron wave in January, infections in England are increasing among those aged 55 and over.Researchers suggest this could be down to mixing between age groups after the government’s easing of restrictions, and waning protection from the booster vaccine.There has also been an increase in hospitalisations,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO