Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the best players in NBA history to never win the NBA championship. McGrady did have some great teammates throughout his career, including Vince Carter and Yao Ming. But a run for the championship was never on the cards for McGrady. Things could have been very different if Grant Hill and Tim Duncan had joined him in Orlando, which was a real possibility at the time.

