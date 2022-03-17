Enter to Win a a Year’s Supply of Elmhurst Products from Elmhurst 1925

Everybody has at least one task on their to-do list that they put off until it simply cannot be avoided anymore. Some find laundry to be the bane of their existence while others consider going to the bank to be a major pain. And then, of course, there's grocery shopping, which can be a day-ruiner for even the most die-hard foodies. "I hate it so much. Despise almost. It's crowded, cold, boring, I get hit by carts, everything costs too much, buying food is just blah," one person explained of their hatred for the chore (via Makeup Talk). They did, however, find one silver lining in their trips to the market. "They play really good music," they said.

