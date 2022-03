The ramp relocation phase of the construction project at 191 and loop 250 has begun. If you're coming from the south end of Midland or off 191 and you're trying to exit north on the Loop 250--you'll have to do it PAST the Wadley entrance, as construction has begun at that section of the loop. That ramp is permanently closed and new ramps are being constructed. If you wanna exit at Wadley northbound on Loop 250, you have to take the 191 exit and then use the service road to get to Wadley. The southbound entrance ramp to the loop will also close and you'll also have to use the service road to access the Loop as well. However, the southbound EXIT ramp will remain open for now but will close in the next phase of the project. With all the intermittent closures and changes, expect some congestion and lengthier travel times in the short term while ramps are redone.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO