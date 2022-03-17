New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean is a 3-in-1 nostalgia beast

Thanks to Hollywood, cars have become as famous as, if not more so than, the actual actors they play alongside in movies and television shows. The DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, or the Dodge Charger variants from numerous Fast & Furious films are just a few examples of how big a role cars play in American pop culture. To celebrate these four-wheeled celebrities, the Petersen Automotive Museum will be hosting a massive display of some of Hollywood's most famous TV and movie cars, with cars from movies such as Ghostbusters, Batman, and Men in Black among those making an appearance. With a number of impressive exhibits currently on display at the museum, the Petersen is the perfect setting for these film stars.

10 DAYS AGO