New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean is a 3-in-1 nostalgia beast

By Benjamin Abbott
 1 day ago
A brand-new Lego Back to the Future DeLorean set has appeared after weeks of rumors, and it's due to hit shelves very soon - April, in fact. Officially dubbed the 'Lego Back to the Future Time Machine', fans can get their hands on this kit as of April 1, 2022. It'll...

