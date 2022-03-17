ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

JCD semi-state tickets must be purchased online

By Bryce Kendrick
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny fan who is traveling to Seymour Saturday to watch No. 10 Jac-Cen-Del and No. 8...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Seymour, IN
Sports
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
The Hill

David Beckham turns over Instagram account to doctor in Ukraine

David Beckham on Sunday handed his social media channels including his Instagram and Facebook feeds to a Ukrainian doctor to share what life is like in a perinatal hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of the country. The soccer superstar, who has 71.6 million followers on Instagram, turned...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Jcd#Wrbi#Eagles#Cougars
The Hill

Marines identified in aircraft crash that killed 4 near Norway

The four Marines who died in a training flight crash on Friday off the coast of Norway were identified in a release on Sunday. The victims of the crash were Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, according to a release from the Marine Expeditionary Force.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy