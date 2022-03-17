ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll Hike Goes Into Effect On 5 Cape May County Bridges

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A trip down the Shore will now cost you more. The tolls just went up on five bridges, including the Townsends Inlet that connects Sea Isle City and Avalon.

It will now cost $2 for passenger vehicles to cross the bridge.

Tolls will increase by another 50 cents per year over the next two years.

The other bridges with higher tolls are the Middle Thorofare Bridge, Grassy Sound Bridge, the Corsons Inlet Bridge, and the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

It’s the first toll hike on the bridges since 2009.

