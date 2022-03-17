ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Downtown Indianapolis Gears Up For NCAA Tournament, St. Patrick's Day

By Dani Medina
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 1 day ago

Photo: Getty Images

Not only is downtown Indianapolis celebrating its first St. Patrick's Day in two years without COVID-19 restrictions, but it's also the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament .

Eight teams gearing up to play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. With that, brings a lot of excitement — but also a lot of people. Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesperson William Young told CBS 4 the city will have more officers on hand for basketball and holiday festivities.

"We have those officers, they will have a uniform presence, as well as, some plainclothes officers out as well," Young said. Jason Mugg , the owner of Nine Irish Brothers on Massachusetts Avenue said IMPD "does a good job of walking around. They make themselves seen around the avenue."

Mugg said he prepared his staff Monday for the celebrations Thursday and into the weekend since it's the first time "since we did it full go," he said. "It's definitely going to be a little bit different with the NCAAs going on," he added.

Young and Mugg shared the same sentiment when it comes to out-of-towners coming to Indianapolis — whether it be for the NCAA Tournament or to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Young is asking individuals to drink responsibly and have a good time, he told CBS 4 .

"It’s a little vacation for them. They’re spending money to come out to Indianapolis, they’re spending money to travel out here, they’re going to use every bit of it to have fun," Mugg said.

