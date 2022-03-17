ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Who cares about MPs’ second jobs? There’s a war on, don’t you know

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMkXF_0ei9qE0P00

Can it really be just three months since Owen Paterson left, in his own words, the “cruel world of politics”?

It’s hard to recall precisely how cruel the world of politics had been to him. One vaguely remembers how he had been paid several hundred grand by a couple of companies, for absolutely no reason beyond his connections in this cruel but also rather lucrative world.

Then, very cruelly indeed, various powerful mates of his, including the prime minister, tried to get him off the hook by taking down Westminster’s standards commissioner , who had had the temerity of actually upholding the standards that the now disgraced Paterson had been unable to keep.

This particular s***show turned out to be the very first s***show flotilla in a grand s***show carnival which, three months later, now appears to have come to an end without anybody facing any consequences at all.

Paterson’s outrageous behaviour exposed other outrages, like, for example Geoffrey Cox being paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to head off to the Virgin Islands to take part in a court case against the British government, of whom the most senior legal advisor had, until shortly before the case began, been Geoffrey Cox.

Things, it was almost but not quite unanimously agreed, had to change. So it will come as a great relief to a very small number of people that things haven’t. It has now been made clear that limiting how much outside work an MP can do, or how much they can get paid, would be “impractical” , so it’s better to just leave things as they are.

Three months ago, when asked about the subject, trade secretary Ann Marie Trevelyan said it would be sad to see second jobs for MPs go, because they bring “an incredible richness” to what they do, which is certainly true in Geoffrey Cox’s case.

Naturally there are complexities. The public don’t seem to mind that a few MPs are A&E doctors, paramedics, GPs, even top level football referees, though they do seem to mind when they are very, very highly paid lawyers, even though very, very highly paid lawyers, providing their legal expertise to the House of Commons at well below their own market rate, might actually be highly beneficial.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

But, in the end, none of this matters. It has all simply blown over. In a way, it had blown over already. Who even cared anymore about Geoffrey Cox’s side hustle once the suitcase of wine came along, and the party that wasn’t a party that the prime minister definitely didn’t go to or actually yes he did but he didn’t know it was a party and maybe there was a party in his golden wallpapered flat but that’s probably fine because he was definitely just working next door so what’s the big deal?

There is a growing sense that that has blown over as well. No news, yet, on quite how long it takes for various people to fill in a police questionnaire, or how long it takes for the police to read those questionnaires, when they’ve already explained that they only send them out if they are absolutely certain that the person receiving them is completely bang to rights.

Apparently, no one wants Boris Johnson to resign any more, because there’s a war on, and in times of war, such trivialities as very obviously telling very obvious lies at the despatch box of the House of Commons on multiple occasions just don’t matter.

If there’s a war on, clear and obvious resigning matters are not something you resign over. That sort of thing is just not important anymore. There’s a battle going on for the future of the world as we know it.

And as Boris Johnson couldn’t be making any more absolutely clear, there’s absolutely no point standing up and fighting for the values of liberal democracy if you don’t get to completely ignore them when a war comes along at the absolutely perfect moment and you can’t believe your luck.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rethink over crackdown on MPs' second jobs

Limiting the amount of time MPs spend on second jobs would be "impractical", the government has said. Boris Johnson called for a review of MPs' outside work last year after a number of high-profile controversies. At the time, the prime minister backed proposals to place "reasonable limits" on hours spent...
JOBS
The Independent

Schwarzenegger’s powerful video message to Russia was fact-checked by Ukraine expert fired by Trump over first impeachment

Three years after Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son in exchange for military aid, a key White House whistleblower involved in the case helped Arnold Schwarzenegger deliver his now-viral message to Russia about the Ukraine war.“The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me,” the actor and former California governor says in the video, which contradicts Russian disinformation on the invasion and details Mr Schwarzenegger’s personal affection for Russia. “That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Boris Johnson
The Week

Ukrainian forces and volunteers handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in a small town

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a public intelligence assessment early Thursday. "Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea, or air in recent days and they continue to suffer heavy losses. Ukrainian resistance remains staunch and well-coordinated. The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands."
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour: Government should publish legal advice on PO

Labour is urging the Government to publish the legal advice it received on whether P&O broke the law when it sacked 800 workers.The Opposition asked whether there are legal moves ministers could take to reverse the decision to make so many workers redundant without consultation.Labour also published analysis of data it said reveals P&O Ferries has received £38.3m in Government contracts since December 2018.The party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Government to suspend its contracts with P&O Ferries and its owners DP World over the sacking of its workers until the situation is resolved.P&O’s actions are aggressive and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson to close Tory Blackpool conference with spotlight on Ukraine

Boris Johnson is set to close the Conservative Party spring conference, with attention set to be focused on the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine.The Prime Minister will deliver the final speech of the two-day event in Blackpool, following on from scheduled set pieces by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.During his appearance at the Scottish Tory conference on Friday, Mr Johnson dedicated a chunk of his speech to discussing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – a move he is expected to emulate while on the North West of England coastline.He told supporters in Aberdeen...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British
ZDNet

Right to disconnect: Workers want a legal right to ignore emails from their boss

The majority of UK workers would support the introduction of new laws supporting a right to disconnect from their employer. A survey of more than 1,000 UK adults by market research firm Ipsos found that six in 10 are in favour of introducing a law giving them the right to ignore work-related communications outside of their contracted hours.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Putin has turned to ‘war of attrition’ in Ukraine, warns UK intelligence chief

Vladimir Putin has embarked on a deadly war of attrition as Russia’s advance in Ukraine continues to stall in the face of fierce resistance, Britain’s chief of defence intelligence has warned.Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull said the Kremlin has been forced to switch tactics, turning to the “reckless and indiscriminate” use of firepower which will inevitably lead to more civilian casualties.The Russians have “enormous” stocks of artillery ammunition and could maintain their bombardment for weeks in an attempt to force Ukraine into submission, Western officials say.The warning came as Mr Putin, Russia’s President, made a rare public appearance to address...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Investor Peter Schiff complains about Ukrainian President Zelensky wearing a T-shirt before Congress — but leadership expert says other politicians should follow his example

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked Congress for more American aid, investor Peter Schiff’s reaction focused on the embattled leader’s decision to wear a T-shirt for his big speech. Schiff, a longtime market pundit and global strategist for Euro Pacific Capital, suggested that appearing in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Ukrainian ambassador says Russian media needs to be ‘regulated differently’

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has said Russian media “has to be regulated differently” following the cancellation of RT’s licence in the UK.The Kremlin-backed broadcasters had its licence revoked with “immediate effect” by UK TV watchdog Ofcom on Friday.In an interview with the PA news agency, Vadym Prystaiko said Russians “work in a different sphere” and that Russian media is “propaganda”.Asked about Ofcom’s decision, he said: “This is an independent body. We never had contact with them.“I believe they make their own decisions on the merits.”The Ukrainian ambassador then added: “You know what, what I’m always saying, especially when...
EUROPE
The Independent

Photographing protest: Resistance through a feminist lens

The new exhibition, Photographing Protest: Resistance through a feminist lens, focuses on the perspectives of women and non-binary photographers over decades of protests to pose a challenge to the male-dominated history of demonstrations. From sit-ins to street theatre, candlelight vigils to deportation campaigns, the exhibition showing at Four Corners gallery, foregrounds the work of activist photographers for whom the acts of witnessing and participating in protest are intrinsically linked. It opens with rarely seen images by Sally Fraser, who captured the defining social movements of the 1968 era such as the fiery beginnings of the Women’s Liberation movement, and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – March 19

The P&O scandal, the royals and Ukraine are among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.The Daily Mirror, the FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead on the ferries firm’s saga – which the latter reports could result in an “unlimited” fine.Tomorrow's front page: P&LOW PAYRead more: https://t.co/TOJqsyYBYI pic.twitter.com/NGel04kgm9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 18, 2022Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 19 March https://t.co/Jqg5jLhT7R pic.twitter.com/PNfEdSq7NS— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 18, 2022Guardian front page, Saturday 19 March 2022: Threat of unlimited fine as anger over P&O grows pic.twitter.com/uGXqwjkOUw— The Guardian (@guardian) March 18, 2022The royal family are investigating ways...
EUROPE
MarketWatch

We can end ageism if we can understand it first

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. If the growing number of books and articles published on the subject of ageism is any clue, it looks like we may be reaching a tipping point in raising awareness of the only form of discrimination that potentially affects everyone. Age bias toward people of all generations pervades our culture because the concept of aging itself is still grossly misunderstood, reduced to negative stereotypes that are fear-based and dangerous.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Royal family opens doors of residence to welcome Ukrainian refugees

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have announced that they will be opening their doors to welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. The royal palace confirmed that the couple would provide two apartments that could host three refugee families. The homes in question are located in properties belonging to the Royal Donation, which will be repurposed to help those in need.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy