ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A53, a low-cost Android to rival the iPhone SE

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ3KB_0ei9pM6Q00

Samsung is launching a new pair of mid-range smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 were announced on 17 March, and continue the A-series trend of cramming surprisingly premium features into an affordable Android handset.

Both phones have received considerable upgrades from last year’s models, with a better chipset, 5G capability and a larger battery promising overall better performance, whichever device you choose. But it’s the Galaxy A53 that introduces the most exciting features.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 (£399, Samsung.com ) goes head-to-head with the iPhone SE in the fiercely competitive budget smartphone category. From what we’ve seen of Samsung’s new device it ticks all the right boxes, including a few that Apple missed.

You can pre-order the phone directly from Samsung (£399, Samsung.co.uk ) in time for the A53’s release date of 1 April – and if you buy ahead of the pack, you’ll be able to claim a free pair of Galaxy buds live, by completing an online claims form .

The cheaper A33 follows a few weeks later on 22 April. At launch, both phones will be available in white, black, peach and blue.

Read more:

We’ve spent some time with Samsung’s new devices ahead of their launch date to bring you our initial impressions of the A53. Our full review will follow after we’ve had some more time to test the device in the real world.

Samsung Galaxy A53: £399, Samsung.co.uk – pre-order now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uyy5F_0ei9pM6Q00
  • Display: 6.5in, Full HD, AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Dimensions: 74.8mm x 159.6mm x 8.1mm
  • Weight: 189g
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB (expandable to 1TB)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging
  • Water resistance: IP67 waterproof

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a surprisingly premium look for a phone costing less than £400. The camera bump has a smooth gradient rather than a sharp edge, which we actually prefer to the design of the more expensive Galaxy S22 phones, and its slim bezel surrounds a gorgeous 6.5in AMOLED screen that runs rings around the iPhone SE’s smaller LCD display.

The A53 even supports 120Hz refresh rate, a silky smooth scrolling mode that makes using the phone feel zippier and more responsive with every interaction. That’s a luxury feature not seen in many budget phones, and one not found on the iPhone SE either.

Read more: Pixel 6 and 6 pro review – no-brainer Android devices

Other things this phone has that Apple’s doesn’t: stereo speakers, IP67 waterproofing – the phone can survive underwater for half an hour, though it’s not recommended – and a software-powered night mode for taking pictures in low-light conditions.

Samsung is also promising an impressive four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for the A53 and A33. Being less powerful than flagships, budget phones can eventually get left behind when a new OS update arrives, but Samsung wants you to be able to continue using these phones until 2027.

We’re waiting to spend some more hands-on time with the Galaxy A53 before we can bring you our full verdict. We’ll be paying close attention to its performance and purported two-day battery life, as this is one area where Apple’s A15-powered budget iPhone should run rings around the competition. Otherwise, first impressions suggest that with its latest budget-friendly A-series phone, Samsung may have beaten Apple at its own game.

The Galaxy A53 is also available at Vodafone with Vodafone EVO, the provider’s flexible phone upgrade plan (£22 per month with £19 upfront, Vodafone.co.uk ). Buying this way will also get you a pair of free Galaxy buds live.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on smartphones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Discover the best phones you can buy right now , with this round-up of our favourite handsets

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Apple May Be Dropping Its Cheapest iPhone Yet

Adding to the rumors about its 20-inch foldable device, Apple will reportedly debut its cheapest 5G iPhone at its spring product launch event. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the “rumored iPhone SE 3 would kick off a slew of product refreshes this year.” In addition to its 5G wireless feature, the device might come with the A15 chip and improved camera.
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters. Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Best cheap 5G phone 2022: iPhone SE isn't your only option

Buying a 5G smartphone on a budget has never been more fun given discounts, steep competition among carriers and Android device makers, but there are trade-offs. The 5G smartphone sweet spot has typically been between $400 and $700, but there are some cases where you can get a solid device for under the $250 or less. Are there compromises? Sure, the cameras are typically the biggest downgrade from more expensive alternatives, but most of the devices in the mid-range can snap good-enough photos. Recent launches from Google as well as OnePlus highlight how the price-camera gap is closing more and more.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung’s virtual event on March 17 may feature Galaxy A phones

2022 has been a busy year for Samsung, and it looks to be getting even busier. Samsung has sent an invitation to a virtual event on Thursday, March 17, 2022. And by the looks of it, this one’s going to be a global event that could herald the arrival of a number of new mid-range smartphones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Android Smartphones#Android Phone#Smart Phone#Ios#Samsung Com#A53#A33#Apple Iphone Se
9to5Mac

iPhone SE 3: Are you planning on buying Apple’s affordable 5G phone?

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE 3 started this Friday. With Apple’s new entry-phone available to all customers next week, are you planning to get one? And if so, why?. After months of rumors, Apple announced the iPhone SE 3 last Tuesday on its first event of the year, called “Peek Performance.” Alongside this product, the company also unveiled the M1 iPad Air, new green colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip, and the Studio Display – its first monitor since 2019 Pro Display XDR.
CELL PHONES
WPTV

Apple announces new affordable iPhone SE and iPad

At Apple’s first product event for 2022, the company introduced a handful of new items and special prices. In an hour-long Peek Performance event on March 8, Apple announced a slate of new products and other upgrades, including a new, faster chip, a new monitor that has an iPhone CPU inside and an operating system update (due out next week) that will let those with newer iPhones use Face ID with a mask on.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The iPhone SE (2022) is the third entry in Apple’s affordable range of ‘Special Edition’ smartphones. Recycling the design of 2017’s iPhone 8, it receives the powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor of the iPhone 13, while also introducing 5G connectivity, an enhanced camera, a bigger battery than previous iPhone SEs, and a very competitive $429 price.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Where to pre-order the iPhone SE starting March 11

Apple unveiled the iPhone SE 2022 Tuesday — finally putting an end to months of rumors and leaks. The iPhone SE upgrade brings a faster processor, upgraded cameras, and 5G to the series. Pricing for the iPhone SE starts at $429 and pre-orders open Friday March 11 at Apple...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Digital Trends

What we’d like to see from the iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE first appeared on the market in 2016, but didn’t get a second-gen upgrade up until 2020 — when it received upgraded internals in an iPhone 8 body. It is now rumored that a new iPhone SE will be announced at Apple’s March 8 Peek Performance event. While rumors suggest it will receive the internals of the iPhone 13, there’s a still lot to be desired. Here’s a wish list of features that we want to see from the iPhone 13 (2022).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy A53 and A33: Everything Samsung Announced at Today's Event

Just over a month after Samsung's last Unpacked presentation (where the Galaxy S22 phones and Tab S8 tablets were unveiled), the company announced two devices in its more midrange Galaxy A line. The stars of the show were the new additions to its budget-friendly Galaxy A series of phones, the Galaxy A53 and A33.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save Hundreds on a Huge Selection of Refurb Samsung Smartphones

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), you can shop a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Are the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 are official with cool specs and a mission to carry on the big momentum Samsung has built in the upper-midrange segment. The A-series is getting better each year, and the specs of these new devices don’t disappoint. There’s one specific part of the...
CELL PHONES
moneytalksnews.com

Samsung Galaxy Book2: free Gaming Monitor w/ Pre-order

Preorder a Galaxy Book2 360 and get a free 24" CRG5 Gaming Monitor ($180 elsewhere), or preorder the Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 to get a free 32" Odyssey Gaming Curved monitor ($230 elsewhere). Shop Now at Samsung Tips Plus, get up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit with select devices. These laptops are expected for delivery on April 4.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🆚 Galaxy A-series launch

Android 13 Developer Preview 2 details, Galaxy A-series thoughts, K50 series launch, and more tech news today!. 👋 Good morning! So interesting that Apple’s new monitor is the weakest link of its three new products that have seen reviews come out…. New phones. Samsung announced its A-series phones...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy