The Leming VFD would like to thank everyone for coming out to support their monthly BBQ plate sale in February. Since starting these fundraisers, they’ve cooked enough food to serve 300 plates in the plates. However, due to the lack in plate sales in previous months, they decided to cut back on the number of plates in the month of February. After receiving an overwhelming show of support at their February fundraiser, they have decided to go back to serving enough plates for 300 people.

CHARITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO