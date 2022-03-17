Flushing Your Toilet Helps the CDC Track COVID

The School bus is one of the most iconic vehicles our country has ever put together, but personally speaking I never gave it a second thought about how they first were made, where they came from or any of its origins. That is of course until I learned that Michigan actually had a hand in its creation. For students in the 19th century who lived past any reasonable walking distance from school, transportation was provided in what was known as a kid hack. the term "hack" cam from a term used to describe certain types of horse-drawn carriages. Basically they were re-purposed farm wagons, they they didn't really offer any kind of shelter or comfort during transportation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO