ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Flushing Your Toilet Helps the CDC Track COVID

By Scott Winters
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The next time you use the bathroom -- and flush the toilet -- you might be helping the Center for Disease Control (CDC) track COVID-19! This is just one weird way that the government is getting data from you. Back in September of 2020, the CDC launched the National...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Living Alone? In Michigan, You’re Not Alone

Michigan ranks in the top ten nationally with households with only one person in it. And that's probably not a good thing. Or is it?. 24/7 Wall Street has come out with a report revealing the states where most people live alone. They used Census data to judge states by...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

How Michigan, Indiana & Illinois All Had A Hand In Creating School Buses

The School bus is one of the most iconic vehicles our country has ever put together, but personally speaking I never gave it a second thought about how they first were made, where they came from or any of its origins. That is of course until I learned that Michigan actually had a hand in its creation. For students in the 19th century who lived past any reasonable walking distance from school, transportation was provided in what was known as a kid hack. the term "hack" cam from a term used to describe certain types of horse-drawn carriages. Basically they were re-purposed farm wagons, they they didn't really offer any kind of shelter or comfort during transportation.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flushing, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
97.9 WGRD

Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan?

I've always loved being a Michigander. Our state is so beautiful and offers so many amazing things to do and places to explore. It also has many great places to live. One of my favorite things about Michigan is the Great Lakes. I also love when fall comes and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy