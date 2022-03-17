ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Guilty plea for Nevada man who grabbed woman’s leg on flight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man could face more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he groped a woman who had fallen asleep during a flight to Las Vegas.

Daniel A. Parkhurst pleaded guilty this week to one count of interference with a flight crew and one count of assault on an aircraft, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The charges stemmed from incidents during a 2019 flight on Southwest Airlines. Parkhurst squeezed the upper inner thigh of the woman who had fallen asleep, would not let go when she told him to and hit her several times, court documents said.

The victim was moved to another seat and an off-duty pilot sat next to Parkhurst to prevent further problems, but he continued to annoy other passengers, and an off-duty corrections officer put flex cuffs on him, according to the documents.

Pilots cut short the Seattle-to-Las Vegas flight and landed in Reno, where Parkhurst was removed from the plane.

A sentencing hearing for Parkhurst, 38, of Gardnerville, Nevada, was scheduled for June 24 in federal district court. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and six months in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Baby home after protest that caused hospital lockdown

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Idaho baby at the center of protests over removal from his parents because of health concerns has been returned home, police said Friday. The Idaho Statesman reported the Meridian Police Department said Friday the 10-month-old was back with his parents. The baby was removed...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Gardnerville, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator expelled from office after a conviction for using federal grant money on wedding expenses instead of the nursing school she operates was sentenced Friday to a year of probation but no prison time. Katrina Robinson had faced four to 10...
The Associated Press

Louisiana resuming contact visits at state-run prisons

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Falling COVID-19 infections and rising vaccination rates are allowing the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to resume contact visits at state-run prisons, starting Friday at Dixon Correctional Institute. The agency said contact visits would be allowed Saturday at three more prisons, including...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

808K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy