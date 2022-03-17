ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Koch Industries, LG Electronics, Cinnabon, Subway among companies that refuse to leave Russia

By Stephanie Raymond
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ8Sy_0ei9nQ2000

While more than 400 companies have withdrawn or suspended their operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, dozens of corporations are ignoring public pressure and still doing business in the country.

A list compiled by a research team at Yale University shows that as of March 17, a total of 34 companies are "digging in" and defying demands to exit the country or scale back operations.

Among the companies with no plans to exit the country is Koch Industries, which employs about 600 people at two Guardian Industries glass manufacturing facilities in Russian cities Rostov and Ryazan .

Koch President and chief operating officer Dave Robertson said cutting business ties would put its employees at risk and "do more harm than good."

"We will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them," Robertson said in a statement. "Doing so would only put our employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good."

Robertson added that the company is complying with sanctions and will continue sending financial assistance to its Ukrainian employees and humanitarian aid to those affected in neighboring countries.

Other companies refusing to leave Russia include Reebok, Subway, Cinnabon, LG Electronics, Cargill, Halliburton and Pirelli.

When the list was originally published on February 28, only a few dozen companies had announced their departure from Russia. Since then, the list has circulated online and put pressure on business leaders holding out in the country.

"We have been told that our list of companies leaving and staying in Russia did provide courageous CEOs with the confidence to execute bold pronouncements," Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a management professor at Yale and leader of the research team, said in an op-ed in Fortune.

Sonnenfeld added that the list helped galvanize millions around the world to raise awareness and take action, and also provided a "much cited 'hall of shame' that guided the voices of employees, customers, and investors seeking to show their disapproval."

According to the list, 150 companies have completely halted their Russian engagements, 178 companies have temporarily suspended Russian operations while keeping return options open, and 74 companies have scaled back some but not all operations and/or are delaying investments.

The impact to Russia's economy has been "enormous," according to Sonnenfeld.

"That these voluntary business blockades, matched with governmental sanctions on certain key industries, finance and transportation, have worked to help slow up this economy, if not bring it to a complete standstill," he told PBS. "Already, we're seeing inflation approaching 30 percent. We're seeing the Russian ruble has plunged in value by 80 percent or so. It's unheard of."

Comments / 45

Punkin Grandma
22h ago

Maybe, just maybe, they don't want to punish their employees. The people who work in those stores have families, bills, need food. They need a job. They aren't the ones who started the war. The employees are innocent.

Reply(2)
7
John Mcmahan
23h ago

All I will say is, adding more to my list of businesses that I will no longer purchase from or own.

Reply
13
Moveon
16h ago

Koch would execute an entire Midwest town if it meant making an extra 10K on the bottom line. Everyone knows how Koch got their start.

Reply
4
Related
eagle1975

U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in Russia

U.S. Brands Coca-cola, Pepsi, Mcdonald’s, and Starbucks Have Suspended Business in RussiaBy Farhana. After Ukraine's invasion, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks announced Tuesday they will suspend operations in Russia, a symbolic move by four iconic U.S. brands. Pepsi has been selling its beverages in Russia for more than six decades, even when the company had to trade its soda concentrate for Stolichnaya vodka and warships. Just months before the Soviet Union fell, McDonald's opened its first branch outside the Iron Curtain in Moscow. Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's, and Starbucks have come under fire for continuing to operate in Russia, while other U.S. companies have suspended operations and suspended sales.
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koch Industries#Lg Electronics#Cinnabon#Subway#Yale University#Guardian Industries#Russian#Ukrainian#Reebok#Cargill#Pirelli
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says Russia's attack could be the start of a multiyear 'Super Cold War' — and explains how that isn't doom for stock markets

Jeremy Grantham suggested Russia's attack on Ukraine could lead to a multiyear "Super Cold War." Wars aren't bad for stock markets, and they have led to technological improvements, the GMO co-founder said. There are trillion-dollar innovative opportunities in nations overcoming their reliance on Russia, he suggested.
MARKETS
WCVB

What happens if a Russian cyber attack hits US banks? Tips to keep your money safe

The standoff between the United States and Russia over the conflict in Ukraine has so far mainly played out on diplomatic and economic fronts. But now, as Russia invades Ukraine and the United States imposes new sanctions on Russia, there are concerns that may change. The U.S. government is on high alert for the possibility of the conflict spilling over into cyberspace, where Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in the past.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy