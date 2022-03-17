ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Performance after training in a complex cognitive task is enhanced by high-definition transcranial random noise stimulation

By Quentin Chenot
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest for neuromodulation, and transcranial random noise stimulation (tRNS) in particular, is growing. It concerns patients rehabilitation, but also healthy people who want or need to improve their cognitive and learning abilities. However, there is no consensus yet regarding the efficacy of tRNS on learning and performing a complex task. In...

www.nature.com

