Oregon State

This Is The Best Irish Pub In All Of Oregon

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ever wanted to get nice Irish vibes while enjoying some food and drinks? Look no further than an Irish pub!

Americans seem to have a special love for these unique bars , as well. According to Forbes , there are around 7,000 Irish pubs in the world, and 4,000 are them are in the United States!

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night," according to Eat This, Not That!

The website also found the best Irish pub in every state after consulting with reviews and locals. The No.1 Irish pub in all of Oregon is...

T.C. O'Leary's !

"This traditional-style Irish pub has a dark wood minimalist vibe that's the perfect setting for bowls of seafood chowder with soda bread, followed by Guinness brownies," writers say. "Northwest Red Sox fans meet there to root on Boston's favorite team during baseball season, need we say more?"

You can find this spot at 2926 NE Alberta St in Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out other lively Irish pubs in the country.

