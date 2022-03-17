The promises and perils of psychedelic pharmacology for psychiatry
Psychedelic drugs including psilocybin, N,NÊ¹-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) are undergoing a renaissance as potentially useful drugs for various neuropsychiatric diseases, with a rapid onset of therapeutic activity. Notably, phase II trials have shown that psilocybin can produce statistically significant clinical effects following one or two administrations in depression...www.nature.com
Comments / 0