Rihanna Talks About What Type Of Mother She’ll Be: ‘You Talk About My Kids, It’s Over’

By Sharde Gillam
 1 day ago
Rihanna is absolutely killing her pregnancy! From slaying her maternity fashion to serving us full face every time she steps on the scene, she’s absolutely glowing. Recently, the Bajan beauty spoke to Elle at the opening of her Fenty Beauty store where she revealed that she’s in her third trimester and...

