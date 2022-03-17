Wake County Employment Rebounds on All Levels

RALEIGH – Even as Raleigh’s real estate has added more than $50 billion last year and with the region’s unemployment rate low, foreclosure proceedings have increased by 225% since last month in Wake County, new data shows. And Wake County foreclosures are up by nearly 247% compared...
On Friday, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Wake County is at $3.76, higher than the state's average of $3.74 but lower than the national average of $3.84. The rise in gas prices is still putting pressure on people in the Triangle -- especially on professionals who drive for a living.
Colorado’s economy needs to add another 6,100 jobs to regain employment counts seen right before the pandemic started, and that full recovery may have happened in February, according to an update Monday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state lost 374,500 jobs between February and April...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020. Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The...
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill took place Wednesday morning. It included the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon. Whether you’re at work, school, or at home, knowing where your safe spot is is important. If we know anything about the...
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding rebounded sharply in February as the drag from cold weather eased, and while permits fell, they remained at higher levels, suggesting an acute shortage of houses will continue to underpin residential construction even as mortgage rates rise. Housing starts jumped 6.8% to a...
Test scores are rebounding in Wake County, offering hope that students are starting to recover from the negative academic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the state Department of Public Instruction released a report showing all North Carolina students suffered learning loss during the 2020-21 school year. But also...
Fears that residents would abandon city life, after suffering through the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic, were largely unfounded — at least in Philadelphia. The demand for housing in Center City remains strong, according to a recent report.
For roughly 159,000 Wake County students and 20,000 employees, it's the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020 when masks will no longer be required, but recommended. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
The governor of Minnesota has made a surprise announcement that could line the pockets of thousands of people. As inflation surges to record levels, Governor Tim Walz has a plan to send direct stimulus payments. The direct payments would soften the blow people are feeling at the pump. Democrats in...
Record high gas prices are the latest obstacle for millions of U.S. employees facing a costlier commute as they return to the workplace amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. Fuel costs have jumped more than 20% in the past two weeks alone and are up a whopping 50% from a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices at the pump have surged as overall inflation soars to its highest level in 40 years, adding to the financial strain, and as employers summon people back after more than two years of toiling from home during the pandemic.
To understand the dynamics of the upcoming crowded Wake County sheriff’s race, you need to go back four years. Gerald Baker, then a deputy who retired to run a campaign that pulled in just $15,000 in donations and 16 Twitter followers, won 54% of the vote in the November 2018 general election.
Beginning Thursday, March 17, Wake County Public Health will reduce the number of daily appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. The decision comes as Wake County has experienced a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since mid-January. By balancing capacity with demand, the county can better use its resources...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to fall amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
The fight against homelessness in Wake County got a big boost this week when local agencies and nonprofits received a combined $4.1 million from the federal government. The money awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is going to six entities that help people access affordable housing. Most of the funding focuses on helping people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.
