Wake County, NC

Wake County Employment Rebounds on All Levels

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 1 day ago

The reduction in unemployment leveled off in January largely because of concerns...

wfncnews.com

WRAL News

Wake County foreclosures up 225% in a month

RALEIGH – Even as Raleigh’s real estate has added more than $50 billion last year and with the region’s unemployment rate low, foreclosure proceedings have increased by 225% since last month in Wake County, new data shows. And Wake County foreclosures are up by nearly 247% compared...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Denver Post

Colorado employment counts nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

Colorado’s economy needs to add another 6,100 jobs to regain employment counts seen right before the pandemic started, and that full recovery may have happened in February, according to an update Monday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The state lost 374,500 jobs between February and April...
COLORADO STATE
County
Business
Government
WOKV

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs have settled to the low, pre-pandemic levels seen before the coronavirus recession in 2020. Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 227,000 for the week ending March 5, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The...
ECONOMY
cbs17

Wake County participates in statewide tornado drill

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, a statewide tornado drill took place Wednesday morning. It included the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon. Whether you’re at work, school, or at home, knowing where your safe spot is is important. If we know anything about the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Reuters

U.S. housing starts rebound sharply in Feb; building permits fall

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding rebounded sharply in February as the drag from cold weather eased, and while permits fell, they remained at higher levels, suggesting an acute shortage of houses will continue to underpin residential construction even as mortgage rates rise. Housing starts jumped 6.8% to a...
BUSINESS
#Omicron#Wake Forest Gazette
WRAL

Wake County Public School System ends mask mandate

For roughly 159,000 Wake County students and 20,000 employees, it's the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020 when masks will no longer be required, but recommended. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS News

Another pain of returning to the office? Record high gas prices.

Record high gas prices are the latest obstacle for millions of U.S. employees facing a costlier commute as they return to the workplace amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. Fuel costs have jumped more than 20% in the past two weeks alone and are up a whopping 50% from a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices at the pump have surged as overall inflation soars to its highest level in 40 years, adding to the financial strain, and as employers summon people back after more than two years of toiling from home during the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC Election 2022: Who is running for Wake County sheriff and why

To understand the dynamics of the upcoming crowded Wake County sheriff’s race, you need to go back four years. Gerald Baker, then a deputy who retired to run a campaign that pulled in just $15,000 in donations and 16 Twitter followers, won 54% of the vote in the November 2018 general election.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
hiphopnc.com

Wake County Reducing COVID Vaccine And Testing Services

Beginning Thursday, March 17, Wake County Public Health will reduce the number of daily appointments for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. The decision comes as Wake County has experienced a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since mid-January. By balancing capacity with demand, the county can better use its resources...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
PBS NewsHour

American jobless claims fall amid strong job rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to fall amid a strong job market rebound. Jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 214,000 for the week ending March 12, down from the previous week’s 229,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
BUSINESS
indyweeknc

Wake County Gets $4.1 Million to Fight Homelessness

The fight against homelessness in Wake County got a big boost this week when local agencies and nonprofits received a combined $4.1 million from the federal government. The money awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is going to six entities that help people access affordable housing. Most of the funding focuses on helping people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

