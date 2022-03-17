ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody after firing gun at Raleigh police during chase, officials say

By Kayla Morton, Steve Sbraccia, Amber Trent, Patrick Zarcone
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a suspect shot at officers during a chase Thursday. He has since been taken into custody.

The incident began when police responded to a shooting along the 4200 block of Brockton Drive. They found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting at police had just set fire to his Knightdale home, authorities say

Officers identified a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description. The vehicle drove away and a pursuit ensued, a news release said.

The chase came to an end near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and N. New Hope Road. A CBS 17 crew at the scene showed the intersection closed down and surrounded by crime scene tape.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEoUI_0ei9k5vr00
    The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)
    The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)
    The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)
    The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)
    The scene at New Bern Avenue at N. New Hope Road (Photo: Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The suspect fired shots at officers, hitting at least two patrol cars, Raleigh police said.

As of 1 p.m., at least 12 marked Raleigh Police Department cruisers were at the scene. Two ambulances initially responded to the scene but have since left.

A silver Honda sedan with front-end damage and a deployed airbag was also part of the crime scene.

A video recorded by a witness and obtained by CBS 17 shows the last few moments of police interaction with the suspect.

In the video, you can see and hear a taser fired as police continue to advance. It ends as the suspect disappears behind a car and drops to the ground.

That followed what police said was a pursuit that ended with an accident at the intersection of New Bern Avenue and New Hope Road.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a black sedan which ended up the wrong way on a sidewalk and with major body damage on the right side of the vehicle.

An employee at a nearby business was in traffic at the intersection going home for lunch and called coworker Dan Bohuczky to describe what he was witnessing.

“There was a police chase involving the suspect who ran a red light and impacted a vehicle,” Bohuczky said. “It spun out and he started firing at police in the chase.”

Bohuczky said his coworker then described how police shot back at the suspect.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps did say the suspect arrested is from Knightdale, but is not related to the attempted homicide in an urgent care parking lot from Wednesday evening .

Authorities also said no officers or bystanders were hit by the gunfire. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect or anyone else was injured during the incident.

“This senseless act of violence is intolerable,” Chief Estella Patterson said. “I am thankful for the courageous actions of our officers to safely take the subject into custody without incident.”

