Arcadia, FL

Child dies after SUV plows through Florida day care playground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A young child has died and another has serious injuries after an SUV plowed through a playground at a daycare and hit them, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia.

The Highway Patrol said the driver went off the road, hit a sign, and went through a fence surrounding the playground where two girls, ages 4 and 5, were playing. The SUV hit a post and some playground equipment, and in doing so, collided with the girls. It then hit a tree.

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The 5-year-old was seriously hurt, the report said. Her current condition was unknown.

According to the report, the driver, 18-year-old Kiara Rishelle Morant, was treated for minor injuries then arrested and charged for driving without a license. She was later released on $120 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s unclear if Morant will face more charges. The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

